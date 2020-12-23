ACI YOUNG MEMBER AWARD FOR PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENT

Mumbai, India, 2020-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — Mr. Sourabh Manjrekar is awarded for notable contributions to the development of construction chemical aids and systems to improve reinforced concrete performance and for outstanding service advancing the ACI strategic plan at the chapter, national and international level with a focus on mentoring students.



Sunanda Speciality Coatings is considered to be a market leader in the field of corrosion mitigation especially as it relates to the construction industry. The company’s work on corrosion has won several other awards and accolades.

Besides the above-mentioned award, Sunanda Speciality Coatings has earlier bagged the ‘Product Innovator of the Year in 2015’ award for construction chemicals. This was awarded by the Department of Chemicals and petrochemicals, the Government of India, and the Federation of the Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry ( FICCI).

The Company was also winners of the Product Innovator of the year 2012’ and ‘Product Innovator of the Year 2013’ awards.

About Mr. Sourabh Manjrekar –

Mr. Sourabh is often invited as a keynote speaker with the aid of using apex business bodies along with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and has traveled to over twenty nations as part of his technical understanding dissemination efforts. Most notably, he changed into invited to be part of the American Concrete Institute, ANSI & ISO joint initiative of ISO TC seventy-one for developing a unified umbrella global code for concrete.

Mr. Sourabh’s papers on sustainability, corrosion mitigation, and soil stabilization are published in putative countrywide and worldwide journals.

At Sunanda, his unique cognizance is on growing belongings answers for big business and infrastructure comes, except overseeing the enterprise’s global operations from its Dubai workplace.

Mr. Sourabh has labored with some of the most reputed global structural engineering companies to provide revolutionary substances answers for comes of worldwide repute, including :

• Hotel Cabana, Florida, USA

• Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, UAE

• Al Yaquob Tower, Dubai, UAE (World’s tallest clock tower)

• Palais Royale, Mumbai (India’s tallest tower)

Mr. Sourabh has finished his BS from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, USA, and his MBA from S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai.