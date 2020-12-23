Smart Airports Market Trends Analysis, Global Demand & Comprehensive Research Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 23, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Smart Airports Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global smart airports market size was estimated at USD 10.09 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 25.09 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 10.7%. Initially, traveling by air was an expensive business and was predominantly used by executive class business professionals, political leaders, and high-income earners to travel to places. Only a few companies provided facilities for air transport owing to the moderately smaller passenger traffic.

Key Players:

Amadeus IT Group SA

Cisco Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

QinetiQ Group Plc

Sabre Corporation

Siemens AG

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Thales Group

T Systems International GmbH

Growth Drivers:

The major factor responsible for the expansion of the aviation industry is considered to be the high rate of globalization.

The global aviation industry transformed eventually giving rise to a new aviation era of smart airports. Greater than before air passenger traffic and rising demand for air travel are the two foremost causes for the revolution in airports all over the world. In the present scenario, the airports are considered to be service providers offering new facilities as opposed to the earlier times when they were known to be infrastructure providers.

The global smart airports market is majorly driven due to the growing demand for revolutionizing airports by converting business intelligence into a facility of innovative software solutions related to airports. A growth in the global smart airports market is projected on account of greater than before investments in research & development. The market has witnessed a strong growth rate in the recent past owing to the surge in passenger and air traffic, in both developing as well as developed nations.

Technology Outlook:

Security Systems

Communication Systems

Passenger, Cargo, & Baggage Ground Handling Control

Air/Ground Traffic Control

Smart Airport Location Outlook:

Landside Vehicular Parking Security Advertisement Airside

Air Traffic Management (ATM) Management Aircraft Parking & Maintenance

Terminal Side Building Operations Baggage Handling Check-in Systems



Regional Outlook:

Europe market for smart airports accounted for the majority of the overall market in the past few years. Europe has been benefitted mainly due to the extensive initiatives for airport automation. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the next eight years.

