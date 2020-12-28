Posture Correctors Market Value Projected to Expand by 2028

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, highlights the important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Posture Correctors market over the forecast period (2018-2028). The current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Posture Correctors market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak has led to both advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Posture Correctors market. With the help of our recently published report, market players can adopt innovative strategies to overcome the challenges that lie ahead of the COVID-19 lockdown period. Through our research study, companies can gain factual information about COVID-19 and how it’s impacting the sales of products in the global market landscape.

In this Posture Correctors market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2014

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2028

The Posture Correctors market report covers the following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe)

South Asia (India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (Greater China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Demand Shift from Traditional Drugs to Posture Correctors

The demand for traditional drug treatment has been ever growing and was expected to rise to $23 million in 2018 according to a report from medical research firm WWMR published in 2015. Although the market growth has been slow in United States, it has shown promising rise in Asian countries, especially in Japan. People from Japan are known to concentrate on health and thus, invest more time and money in healthcare than most countries.

The success of posture correctors is directly related to the awareness and importance of healthcare among the people. Therefore, Asian markets for posture correctors is likely to register impressive growth as compared to American Market.

Prominent Posture Correctors market players covered in the report contain:

VIBO Care, Upright Go, Lucky Clover, BackJoy, BodyRite, MARAKYM, I&YBUY, eDila, Hexaforms,

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Posture Correctors market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Posture Correctors market vendor in an in-depth manner.

