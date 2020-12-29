Screw Washer Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share during 2018-2028

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Dec-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Screw washer is a thin plate used in between surface and screw or fastener to distribute the load and prevent loosening screws in vibrating conditions. Screw washer is used to join different components. Screw washer is used for various application in different end-use industries, such as construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, automotive and hardware. The wide range of practical applications of the screw washer in the end-use industries is expected to increase the demand over the forecast period.



Screw washer can raise the potential of the joints in between two components, which can be helpful in many industries for the joining of parts. Screw washer is used to distribute a load of bolts or screws to prevent the losing joints of the products or different machines.

The screw washer market can segmented into different parts based on the product type, material type and geography. The flat screw washer is commonly used in various industries.



Based on product type, the screw washer market is segmented into:

Flat Washers

Lock Washers

Fender Washers

Finishing Washers

Square Washers

Others



Based on material type, the screw washer market is segmented into:

Stainless Steel

Aluminium

Brass

Silicon Bronze

Others



The screw washer regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)



The screw washer market can be categorized into seven critical regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and the Middle East and Africa. The screw washer market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, as the construction and infrastructure sectors are growing across the globe. East Asia and South Asia represent a significantly high market share, and the market for screw washer will grow at a significant rate due to the rising construction activities and investment in infrastructure projects.

Some of the major players in the screw washer market are Accurate Screw Machine, Seastrom Manufacturing Co., Inc., Superior Washer & Gasket Corp., Portland Bolt & Manufacturing Company, Inc., TR Group, Solon Manufacturing Co., Swissturn/USA, Inc. and Nord-Lock International AB among others.