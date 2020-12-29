Diabetic Retinopathy Market Trend | Supply Chain Analysis and Application | Forecast To 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 29, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Diabetic Retinopathy Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Diabetic Retinopathy Market size is likely to reach USD 10.08 billion by 2025. Diabetes is a chronic disorder related with defects in the secretion of insulin from the hyperglycemia or pancreas associated to insulin resistance which eventually leads to long term multi-organ problems of kidneys, eye, blood vessels, nerves and heart.

Key Players:

Bayer Healthcare

Novartis AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allergan plc

ThromboGenics NV

Sirnaomics

Genentech

Glycadia Pharmaceuticals

Alimera Sciences

Ampio Pharmaceuticals

BCN Peptides

Growth Drivers:

Factors, such as increasing aged population, up-gradation of healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for initial detection systems, technological advancements, uncontrolled glucose levels and ignorance towards treatment, and increasing research activities towards developing advanced products are likely to drive the diabetic retinopathy industry in the forthcoming period.

Prolonged undiagnosed diabetes is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Diabetic retinopathy industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Type Outlook:

Proliferative diabetic retinopathy

Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy

The “Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth of market includes presence of huge number of patients (less than 10 years of diabetic history) and increased occurrence of diabetes.

Based on treatment type, the diabetic retinopathy industry is segmented by Vitrectomy, Steroid Implants, Anti VEGF Drug and Laser Surgeries. The “Anti VEGF Drug” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness a substantial growth in the years to come. The key factors that is could be attributed to the growth of market include mild to moderate cases of non-proliferative DR treatment, and better treatment and high applicability and faster recovery of these drugs in treatment of initial diagnosis.

Management Outlook:

Anti-VEGF

Intraocular steroid injection

Laser surgery

Vitrectomy

Regional Outlook:

North America is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain a dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as a large number of aged populations, increase in occurrence of diabetic retinopathy patients in the region, increasing healthcare infrastructure and rising health awareness among population. In addition, North America is followed by Asia-Pacific region owing to changing lifestyle of people in the region, surge in diabetic population, increase in funding and support provided by the government.

