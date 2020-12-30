eHealth Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2020 – 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 30, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global eHealth Market is driven by factors such as increase in technological developments, innovations, and rise in use of digital devices for addressing medical needs. Rise in adoption of these systems by medical professionals across the world creates a conducive environment for market development. Lucrative opportunities such as market expansion, strategic alliances and collaborative ventures are paving the way for market developments.

eHealth industry is segmented based on product such as RIS, LIS, PACS & VNA, HER, CVIS, eRx, patient portal, medical apps and telehealth. By service, the eHealth market is segmented as diagnostic services, remote patient monitoring. Diagnostic services and remote monitoring account for a significant market share. End-user segmentation for eHealth industry includes payers, pharmacy, home healthcare and hospitals. Pharmacy and hospitals enjoy a significant market share due to expanded services, increased market reach and competitive pricing for therapy and consultation.

eHealth Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

Monitoring Services

Vital Sign Monitoring

Special Monitoring

Adherence Monitoring

Accessories

Sensors

Others

Diagnosis Services

Healthcare System Strengthening

Others

eHealth Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

Electronic Health Record (EHR)

E-Prescribing

Clinical Decision Support

Telemedicine

Consumer Health Informatics

Health Management

mHealth

Healthcare Information System

eHealth End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

Providers

Public and Private Insurers

Government

Healthcare Consumers

The key players in the eHealth market include Philips Healthcare, McKesson, Cerner, Allscripts, GE Healthcare, Epic Systems, IBM, Siemens Healthineers and Optum.

eHealth Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

South Africa

