Europe and Asia Rice Noodles Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2022

Europe and Asia Rice Noodles Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2022. Rice Noodles are offered in cuisines as frozen, fresh, or dried system. Gluten free noodles are similarly made obtainable for individuals who tend to be allergic to gluten. The factors that propel the growth of the Europe And Asia Rice Noodles industry include increasing consumer demand from developing economies comprising India and China, convenience of smaller packet sizes at lesser charges, and growing working population. Europe And Asia Rice Noodles Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Europe And Asia Rice Noodles industry may be explored by product type, end users, and geography. The market may be explored by product type as Wide noodles, and Thin noodles. The Europe And Asia Rice Noodles Market could be explored based on end users as Online Stores, Food Service Outlets, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, and Others. The “Supermarkets/Hypermarkets” segment led the Europe And Asia Rice Noodles industry in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022.

Europe accounted for the major share of the Europe And Asia Rice Noodles Market Size in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth includes increasing necessity for cultural cuisine among customers, and capacity of being a better substitute to fried noodles.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Europe And Asia Rice Noodles industry comprise American Roland Food Corp., JFC International, Nan Shing Hsinchu, Eskal, Cali Food, Mandarin Noodle Manufacturing, Nature soy, Ying Yong Food Products, Leong Guan Food Manufacturer, D. Food Products, Lieng tong, Foodle Noodle, L&W Food Corp., Thai Kitchen, Thai Preserved Food Factory, and Others. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Europe & Asia Pacific Rice Noodles Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

  • Europe
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Germany
  • France
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Vietnam
  • India
  • Japan

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Rice Noodles Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 Rice Noodles Regional Outlook

Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

