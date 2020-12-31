Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Prominent Players | Development Strategies | Forecast To 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 31, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global chlorinated polyethylene market size was estimated at USD 431.6 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 890.3 million by 2025. The global market for chlorinated polyethylene is expected to witness an exponential growth over the forecast period due to its broad spectrum of application and advancement of technology. Chlorinated polyethylene resins and thermoplastic polymers elastomers are having physical and chemical properties improved.

Key Players:

Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co. Ltd

Novista Group Co. Ltd

Showa Denko K.K.

S&E Specialty Polymers

Shandong Xuye New Materials

Shandong Xiangsheng Plastic Industry Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Keli Chemical Co. Ltd.

Cevo Industry Company Ltd.

DuPont

Lianda Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The growing demand for resins and elastomers chlorinated polyethylene impact change request should drive market growth. Impact modification is the largest application of the PE-C in terms of consumption. It is widely used for modifying the impact of PVC fence, terrace, window profiles, pipes and vinyl siding.

CPEs are added to PVC formulations, PE, and PP plastic products to improve weather resistance, the welding strength, low-temperature performance, and impact resistance. In addition, the growing demand for the flexible sheet in electrical son and cables, roofing applications and rubber products for seals and shoe soles. Flexible sheets of industry experienced strong growth in the Asia-Pacific region due to the construction as well as electrical industries. These segments are driven by changing lifestyles and increasing disposable income. Further, increasing demand auto and industrial hose pipes are expected to fuel market growth resins and chlorinated polyethylene elastomers.

Due to its properties such as temperature resistance, oil resistance, chemical resistance, and ozone resistance; the CPE has become the ideal choice for applications such as oil pipes, tubes power steering fluid, cooling fluid distribution tubes. It can also be used for ventilation tubes and vacuum in the automobile. The automotive industry is driven by global demand for various types of automobiles for various applications. Industrial hoses are used for chemical delivery and oil delivery in different mechanisms of manufacturing plants.

Application Outlook:

Impact Modifier

Wire & Cable Jacketing

Hose & tubing

Adhesives

Magnetics

IR ABS

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific was the largest market for resins and elastomers chlorinated polyethylene in terms of consumption. China accounts for the largest share of the global market in terms of production and consumption. Most CPE in China is used to impact modifier and implementation pipes. Demand from Europe and the rest of the world is expected to grow at a moderate pace. Asia Pacific was followed by North America, where the United States was the largest consumer. The global market of elastomers and Chlorinated polyethylene resins are highly concentrated with a few players dominating the market. Most players have their manufacturing plant in China and the Chinese vendors’ threat is moderate because of the high cost of treatment.

