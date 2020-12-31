Location of Things (LoT) Market Size Analysis | Segmentation & Opportunities | Forecast To 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 31, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Location of Things (LoT) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global location of things market size was valued at USD 5,562.1 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 71.6 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 34.07%. The location of things market by indoor type includes indoor location and outdoor location. Business has changed color from the stereotype to a more vibrant and inclusive role thanks to penetrative power of internet and rolling out of Internet of Things (IoT) between devices.

Key Players:

ESRI

Wireless Logic

HERE

TruePosition

Navizon

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Pitney Bowes, Inc.

TIBCO Software

Trimble

Qualcomm Technologies

Growth Drivers:

Internet of Things (IoT) convergence has extended beyond the ordinary to foster growth in a similar market-intensive identity named Location of Things (LoT) market giving detailed and incisive insights in social-media management (SMM) monitoring to real-time asset maintenance and there is no stopping growth in location of things market.

Expansion has led to device expression and remote location based authorization of device parameters and device-prioritization for instance covering connected cars, connected home, smart city, mobile advertising and ambient intelligence boosting technological upgrades in LoT market. Right from wearables and smart watches down to far-away vending machines, Internet of things has made a global impact in feeding user with health warnings and fitness-criteria down to customer touch points relaying vehicle-breakdown information with help of arithmetic program interface (API) wizards. This has set norms in industry growth with location of things.

Advertising in every nook of the city with out of home (OOH) technology and IoT is gaining root. Traditional outmoded banner advertising becoming a tad unpopular, Location of things and IoT has left its indelible mark in famed hallmarks of advertising. Machine to Machine dependence enabling internet of things connectivity and device governance with devices frequently in touch with their counterparts present a full-bloom growth channel for Internet of Things (IoT) market.

Application Outlook:

Mapping and Navigation

Asset Management

Location Intelligence

Media and Marketing Engagement

Vertical Outlook:

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government, Defense, and Utilities

Manufacturing and Industrial

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Regional Outlook:

By region, location of things market includes North America, Europe, Asia pacific, MEA and Latin America. As per industry news, Intel Capital is financing an IoT technological arm focusing on technology enunciation including 3D-scanning and biometric sensors, 3D biometric sensors and wearable sand IoT infrastructure start-ups. Software and services market will be a multi-billion dollar market and growth in number of interconnected devices will exhibit enhanced market drive.

