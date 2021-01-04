SUNANDA CHEMICALS RECOGNISED AS PRODUCT INNOVATOR

Gujarat, India, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Indian Construction Chemical Company ‘Sunanda Speciality Coatings Pvt. Ltd.‘ bagged the award for the ‘Development of Anti-washout admixture’ for the primary time within the Indian continent.

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat Mrs. Anandiben Patel, Chief Guest at the inauguration of India Chem perform congratulated the winners, as an encouragement to indigenous R&D and innovation in the chemicals sector, that is assumed to be one of the key stakeholders in creating Hon’ble Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ program successful.

Sunanda Company’s Chairman and manager, Dr. Surendra Manjrekar distinguished that concrete once poured underwater can disintegrate because the cement gets washed away leading to concrete not setting. generally over ninetieth of the cement is washed away leading to a colossal loss in terms of cash, resources, and poor quality of underwater construction.

This novel anti-washout admixture for concrete by Sunanda to be used for the underwater construction of a weir for the Srisailam Dam (India’s ordinal largest hydropower project) across the avatar watercourse in the province, India Same. Since there aren’t any makers of anti-washout admixture in India, this development was important involving over one hundred trials.

This admixture permits for construction to require place underwater with but V-E Day loss of cement and has the potential to revolutionize the development of underwater structures like dams, bridge piers jetties, weirs, canals, foundations, etc. Dr. Manjrekar any supplementary that primarily this breakthrough in anti-washout technology for the primary time in India has created the development of hydraulic structures property.

Hydraulic structures area unit of overriding importance for creating India self-sustaining in terms of energy, hydro-power project, irrigation comes, and then forth. the utilization of such anti-washout admixtures has opened avenues for several applications within the industry in India where underwater concreting becomes necessary like cases of seismal retrofit style construction of bridges, tremie concreting to attach formed concrete pile caps, underwater repair of stilling basins, concreting for caissons, concreting for jetties, weirs, dams, canals, etc.

The Company has won the ‘Product Innovator of the Year award in 2012, 2013, and 2015’.