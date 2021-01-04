The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd. Fights for Disability Benefits

Posted on 2021-01-04 by in Law // 0 Comments

Park Ridge, Illinois, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd. is pleased to announce they help their clients fight for Social Security disability benefits. Their team takes great pride in ensuring their clients get the benefits they deserve.

Filing for Social Security disability is complicated and requires careful attention to detail to prevent a denial. Working with the team at The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd. ensures clients get the assistance they need to increase their chances of a fast approval. Their team works closely with clients to understand their situation and help them fill out the forms correctly, gather the appropriate documentation and provide the evidence required to get the benefits they deserve. They ensure all documents are submitted on time to prevent delays and get individuals their benefits as quickly as possible.

In addition to handling new Social Security disability claims, The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd. can also help with the appeals process. Whether individuals previously filed on their own or another law firm failed to get the approval, the lawyers will go over the case, identify and correct the issues and help their clients file a successful appeal.

Anyone interested in learning about the Social Security disability representation available can find out more by visiting The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd. website or by calling 1-888-529-0600.

About The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd.: The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd. is a full-service law firm that offers representation for Social Security disability cases. They work closely with their clients to ensure they get the benefits they deserve. The lawyers work on a contingency basis, requiring no fees unless their client wins their case.

Company: The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd.
Address: 2604 Dempster St. Suite 508
City: Park Ridge
State: IL
Zip code: 60068
Toll-free number: 1-888-529-0600
Telephone number: 1-847-299-0008
Fax number: 1-847-299-4493

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!