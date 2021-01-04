The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd. Fights for Disability Benefits

Park Ridge, Illinois, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd. is pleased to announce they help their clients fight for Social Security disability benefits. Their team takes great pride in ensuring their clients get the benefits they deserve.

Filing for Social Security disability is complicated and requires careful attention to detail to prevent a denial. Working with the team at The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd. ensures clients get the assistance they need to increase their chances of a fast approval. Their team works closely with clients to understand their situation and help them fill out the forms correctly, gather the appropriate documentation and provide the evidence required to get the benefits they deserve. They ensure all documents are submitted on time to prevent delays and get individuals their benefits as quickly as possible.

In addition to handling new Social Security disability claims, The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd. can also help with the appeals process. Whether individuals previously filed on their own or another law firm failed to get the approval, the lawyers will go over the case, identify and correct the issues and help their clients file a successful appeal.

Anyone interested in learning about the Social Security disability representation available can find out more by visiting The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd. website or by calling 1-888-529-0600.

About The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd.: The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd. is a full-service law firm that offers representation for Social Security disability cases. They work closely with their clients to ensure they get the benefits they deserve. The lawyers work on a contingency basis, requiring no fees unless their client wins their case.

Company: The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd.

Address: 2604 Dempster St. Suite 508

City: Park Ridge

State: IL

Zip code: 60068

Toll-free number: 1-888-529-0600

Telephone number: 1-847-299-0008

Fax number: 1-847-299-4493