Grappling Education Offering a NO-GI Jiu Jitsu Scholarship in Sydney

Athletes who wish to earn the $250 a month scholarship must participate in a 2-day NO-GI training camp, and you won’t be required to leave your current gym/team.

Sydney, AU, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — If you are looking to take your Brazilian Jiu Jitsu career to the next level, now is your chance. Grappling Education is offering a scholarship to aspiring athletes. The $250 scholarship is meant to help athletes cover competition and gear costs, as well as general maintenance fees. You’ll also get access to the entire suite of classes at Grappling Education and a membership to the Fortitude Grappling Athletic Program, all for free. The latter is a strength training program, which includes access to an Olympic weightlifting facility.

Athletes who win the scholarship won’t be required to leave their existing gym in order to get the money or enjoy the benefits. You also won’t be required to compete for Grappling Education. However, you will be required to train at least 10 times per month at Grappling Education in order to keep your scholarship.

According to Keller Locke-Sodhi, the Head Coach at Grappling Education, the goal of this scholarship program is twofold. First, the program is meant to help athletes take their careers to the next level. Being paid to train makes focusing on your Jiu Jitsu goals much easier, and even if you don’t think you’ll benefit from training under a different coach, you’ll have a chance to train with other high-level BJJ NOGI athletes during the classes.

The second goal is to bring the Australian Jiu Jitsu community closer together. As Keller stated:

“What’s really important, and what we’re trying to promote, is cross-training. Although it may seem like Australia has a big Jiu Jitsu community, it is actually a very small community, and our goal is to bring more people together. We want to have people coming from different gyms, so they’ll be able to train with us and still train at their own gym.”

In other to qualify for the scholarship, you need to fulfill two main requirements. First, you need to be an active competitor who can supply a competition resume. Both male and female applicants are welcome to apply. The second requirement is to go through a 2-day intensive NOGI training camp that will take place in January of 2021.

Currently, Grappling Education only has one scholarship available, and they’ll be choosing who will earn that scholarship through their training camp. You can register for the training camp for free as long as you do it before January 3rd. If you register later than that, you’ll have to pay late registration fees. The training camp will take place over a weekend, on January 23 and 24 of 2021.

The training camp will include performance tests to measure your strength, power, and endurance. You’ll also go through a technical evaluation, participate in NOGI sparring sessions, and take part in other group activities. Finally, the training camp will also include interviews and a character evaluation. Their hope is to find and support the next big name coming out of Sidney, and success in Jiu Jitsu — just like in any martial art — is not solely based on how strong you are.

You can learn more about Grappling Education’s Brazilian Jiu Jitsu scholarship by visiting their website.

Source: IV Media.