Copper Hill Smiles Continues To Provide Premium Dental Services to Its Customers amidst the Pandemic

Santa Clarita, CA, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — The Covid-19 pandemic has had hard-hitting consequences even on the dental community due to genuine safety and health concerns. Customers with dental emergencies are left stranded as they have nowhere to go. However, in Santa Clarita, California, a local dentistry, Copper Hill Smiles is opening its doors to customers and allowing them to avail their dental services amidst the pandemic.

Copper Hill Smiles dentistry has morphed its clinical practice in accordance with the safety guidelines administered by the CDC. The dental practitioners at Copper Hill Smiles are providing all kinds of dental services ranging from cosmetic dentistry to general dental procedures.

A spokesperson assured customers who are still skeptical of the safety measures being taken at the dentistry, he said, “The pandemic has made it difficult for people with dental emergencies to find a reliable dental service provider. However, our customers have been delighted to find out that we continue to provide all kinds of dental services with the right SOPs in practice. At our dentistry, practitioners, along with the staff, are following the SOPs very actively, and we request our customers to do the same when coming to avail our services.”

With the global lockdown in place, many dental services were barred from providing their services to the customers. Since most service providers failed to maintain a safe and hygienic environment, the local authorities had to intervene and halt their dental practice. However, Copper Hill Smiles Dentistry is extending its services to customers while ensuring that all safety precautions are taken into consideration and put to practice.

Customers who have urgent dental problems are advised to follow the appropriate SOPs recommended by the CDC. This precautionary measure is essential for the health and safety of the staff and other customers at Copper Hill Smiles dentistry.

About Copper Hill Smiles Dentistry

Copper Hill Smiles Dentistry is a dental care service based in Santa Clarita, California. The experts are highly qualified dentists who have years of hands-on experience in treating various dental problems. Dentistry offers all kinds of cosmetic, restorative, and general dental procedures to customers under one roof.

