Copper Hill Smiles Continues To Provide Premium Dental Services to Its Customers amidst the Pandemic

Dentists at Copper Hill Smiles Are Helping Return Radiant Smiles to Customers Experiencing Dental Emergencies

Posted on 2021-01-04 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

copperhillsmiles

Santa Clarita, CA, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — The Covid-19 pandemic has had hard-hitting consequences even on the dental community due to genuine safety and health concerns. Customers with dental emergencies are left stranded as they have nowhere to go. However, in Santa Clarita, California, a local dentistry, Copper Hill Smiles is opening its doors to customers and allowing them to avail their dental services amidst the pandemic.

Copper Hill Smiles dentistry  has morphed its clinical practice in accordance with the safety guidelines administered by the CDC.  The dental practitioners at Copper Hill Smiles are providing all kinds of dental services ranging from cosmetic dentistry to general dental procedures.

A spokesperson assured customers who are still skeptical of the safety measures being taken at the dentistry, he said, “The pandemic has made it difficult for people with dental emergencies to find a reliable dental service provider. However, our customers have been delighted to find out that we continue to provide all kinds of dental services with the right SOPs in practice. At our dentistry, practitioners, along with the staff, are following the SOPs very actively, and we request our customers to do the same when coming to avail our services.”

With the global lockdown in place, many dental services were barred from providing their services to the customers. Since most service providers failed to maintain a safe and hygienic environment, the local authorities had to intervene and halt their dental practice. However, Copper Hill Smiles Dentistry is extending its services to customers while ensuring that all safety precautions are taken into consideration and put to practice.

Customers who have urgent dental problems are advised to follow the appropriate SOPs recommended by the CDC. This precautionary measure is essential for the health and safety of the staff and other customers at Copper Hill Smiles dentistry.

About Copper Hill Smiles Dentistry

Copper Hill Smiles Dentistry is a dental care service based in Santa Clarita, California. The experts are highly qualified dentists who have years of hands-on experience in treating various dental problems. Dentistry offers all kinds of cosmetic, restorative, and general dental procedures to customers under one roof.

Contact 

Address: 24586 Copper Hills Dr, Santa Clarita, CA 91354

Website: coppehillsmiles.com

E-mail: info@copperhillsmiles.com

Phone: 661-775-7717

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!