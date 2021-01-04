Pioon medical laser-Top medical diode lasers with intelligent systems

Wuhan, China, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Top medical lasers with intelligent systems：

World’s First Developer to combine medical lasers with intelligent system, which includes some unique features you’ve never seen before:

Ergonomic appearance & High-definition touch screen & Interactive system & Remote support. We will establish contact with each laser that leaves our factory and keep it updated.

Systematic clinical guidance：

Not only lasers, but also quality clinical instruction, including clinical tutorial videos and training meetings. We aim to solve all of your questions when you choose PIOON’s lasers, from the clinic to the product.

World-class OEM service provider：

Our OEM service is designed to meet most customer requirements within permissible limits. We do not limit ourselves to providing standard products, but are flexible enough to change with the needs of our customers.

Industry-leading warranty service：

3 years warranty for device, 5 years warranty for laser module.

Amazing warranty program that exceeds industry standards. Requires extremely high quality as the basis; Precise & efficient after-sales team to guarantee.

Contact Info:

Pioon Laser Technology Co.,Ltd.

3rd Floor, Zhiye Building, Great Wall Innovative Science Park,wuhan, 430223, China

Tel:+862781783687

sales@pioon.com

http://www.pioon.com