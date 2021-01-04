Xpert: A platform to learn from pundits of diverse professions across the globe

Kolkata, India, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Xpert, the first social learning application providing start-up, was formed from the motivation of helping everyone learn from the best but being in a strong community of like-minded individuals and experts. The primary objective of the platform is learning and getting inspired by the best. Who can use Xpert?

Xpert facilitates 899+ expert professionals from 105+ professions. The platfo rm includes experts from diverse professions like Art & design, fashion & Beauty, Marketing, Music and dance, Research, Banking and Finance, Health, fitness, and many more. This makes it possible to say that Xpert is for everyone eager to learn and is looking for an expert to guide him in his career.

However, it is best and very relevant for students in the pre-final or final year of their degree and young professionals who have entered into the corporate world before less than 2-3 years.

People belonging to this segment of the population can ask for guidance from experts while going up the ladder in their careers.

Also, experts from the professions belonging to all walks of life can share their experiences and answer the queries.

How does it work?

Xpert is a platform for both the users looking for guidance and the experts searching for a forum to share their experiences.

For Users:

1) Users can explore their passion

2) Choose their idols and turn them into teachers

3) Ask questions and learn from the experiences, opinions, and views of the best

For Experts:

1) Register yourself on the platform just by filling the short form

2) Answer the questions asked by the users using the platform

3) Share your experiences with the fans and guide them

What’s there on Xpert for Marketers?

Guidance from top marketers of all time: The platform provides an opportunity to ask questions to the top marketing influencers to follow. There are professionals from diverse industries working at various positions in a company. The quality of questions asked ranges from basic to advanced marketing.

Get answers to the questions that are bothering you: Learn about the early days, education and career choice, challenges, success, techniques, and opinions from the top marketers in the world. Ask for tips to follow to become a successful marketer.

Stay updated on the industry’s recent developments: Learn about the key moves and top marketing manager skills to have from the best marketers of all time. Read about the novel and innovative marketing campaigns relevant to the time from the most influential marketers in the world.