Metamaterial Market worth 4,634.8 Million USD by 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report on the “Metamaterial Market by Material Type (Electromagnetic, Terahertz, Photonic, Tunable, and FSS ), Application (Communication Antenna, Windscreen, Solar Panel, Sensing, Display, and Medical Imaging), Vertical and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″, this market is expected to be valued at USD 4,634.8 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 63.1% between 2017 and 2025. The major factors driving the growth of the metamaterial market include variety in design functionalities, anti-glare coating applications, and invisibility cloak for stealth aircraft.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139795737

Communication antenna expected to have the largest market size by 2025

Communication antenna accounted for the largest share of the metamaterial market based on application segment in 2016. The growth of this market can be attributed to the usage of antenna for major communication applications such as satellite communication, Wi-Fi routers and radar communication.

The metamaterial market for frequency selective surface to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The metamaterial market for frequency selective surface based on material segment is likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the major interest from the defense vertical for this material type, which can be used to create radar covers called radomes.

The metamaterial market for the automotive vertical to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The metamaterial market for automotive vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2025. This high market growth rate can be attributed to the growing usage of communication antenna applications in the connected cars concept.

Americas likely to hold the largest share of the metamaterial market during the forecast period

Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the metamaterial market during the forecast period. The high growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from the aerospace and defense vertical. Government agencies, such as DOD (Department of Defense), DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), and NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), are funding research universities and industry players for the development of metamaterial-based antennas.

Request Sample @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=139795737

The report also profiles the most promising players in this market. The competitive landscape of the market presents an interesting picture where a large number of players have become a force to reckon with. The key players in this market are Kymeta Corporation (US), Metamaterial Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC (US), Multiwave Technologies AG (Switzerland), MediWise Ltd. (UK), and MetaShield LLC. (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com