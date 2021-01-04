All Valley Car Care Acquires Carmen’s Innovations

Posted on 2021-01-04 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

Phoenix, Arizona, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — All Valley Car Care is pleased to announce they recently acquired a new local auto repair shop, Carmen’s Innovations, to expand their service area to the North Phoenix area. The shop will retain its current name and provide the same great level of service to current and future clients!

All Valley Car Care previously had two locations, one in Surprise and one in Gilbert, providing service for residents of Surprise, Sun City, El Mirage, Chandler, Mesa and Gilbert. With the addition of the new shop, they will be able to provide the same reliable auto repair and maintenance services to customers in the North Phoenix area, offering greater convenience for their current customers and building their customer base.

Customers can turn to All Valley Car Care for all of their car repair and maintenance needs. The team of experienced ASE certified technicians are can work on a wide variety of makes and models to provide their customers with the reliable and dependable auto service they deserve. They take great pride in helping customers keep their cars running in peak condition. Whether individuals are looking for a shop for their regular maintenance needs or they need more extensive repairs, the team at All Valley Car Care is standing by to help.

Anyone interested in learning about the new location or the services offered can find out more by visiting the All Valley Car Care website or by calling 1-623-243-6206.

About All Valley Car Care: All Valley Car Care is a reliable auto repair shop currently serving individuals in Surprise, Sun City, El Mirage, Chandler, Mesa and Gilbert. Their team provides all the automotive repairs and maintenance individuals need to keep their cars operating in peak condition. Their ASE certified technicians work on a variety of makes and models to provide the quality, reliable service their customers deserve.

Press Release Contact :
Company: Surprise Car Care
Address: 11541 W. Bell Rd, Ste 107
City: Surprise
State: AZ
Zip code: 85378
Telephone number: 1-623-243-6206
surprisecarcare@gmail.com

Company: Gilbert Car Care
Address: 1655 W. Guadalupe Rd, Ste. 101
City: Gilbert
State: AZ
Zip code: 85233
Telephone number: 1-480-497-4787
gilbertcarcare101@gmail.com

Company: Carmen’s Innovations
Address: 12837 N. 27th Ave #1
City: Phoenix
State: AZ
Zip code: 85027
Telephone number: 1-623-581-9554
allvalleycarcare@gmail.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!