In Vivo Toxicology Market Worth $6.14 Billion – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

The research report on “In Vivo Toxicology Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables (Animal models, Reagents & Kits)), Testing type (Chronic, Sub-chronic), Toxicity Endpoints (Immunotoxicity, Systemic, DART), Testing Facility (Outsourced, In-house) – Global Forecast“, is expected to reach USD 6.14 Billion, at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include increasing pharmaceutical R&D activities, mandatory government regulations for animal testing, innovations in animal models, and the development of exclusive in vivo toxicology tests.

The consumables segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market

Based on product, is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is further divided into reagents & kits and animal models. The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market owing to the increasing R&D funding for the development of new transgenic animal models, advancements in the development of genetically modified animals, increasing usage of reagents and kits for biological sample analysis.

By testing type, sub-acute toxicity testing to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The in vivo toxicology market is segmented by testing type into chronic, sub-chronic, sub-acute, and acute toxicology testing. The sub-acute toxicity testing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of during the forecast period. Growth in this market is attributed to the increasing focus on neurological and anti-viral drug research, which requires more than two weeks of toxicity studies.

Geographically, North America is estimated to dominate the market in 2017 with the highest market share in the market. The largest share of this regional segment is attributed to the increasing investments in R&D activities, scientific developments in biotechnology, and the presence of major pharmaceutical and preclinical testing companies in the region. However, Latin America (LATAM) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the flourishing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry in Brazil in turn propelling the drug development activities and increase in the number of CROs that offer cost-effective in vivo toxicology services are driving the growth of the global market in LATAM.

The major players in the global in vivo toxicology market include Thermo Fisher (US), Danaher (US), Charles River (US), Covance (LabCorp), and The Jackson Laboratory (US). While the overall market is expected to grow at a high rate, growing pressures to develop and conduct alternative tests for animal testing and disadvantages associated with animal testing are likely to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.