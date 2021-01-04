Enterprise Search Market Segmentation By Size, Regions, Application, Product and Vendor, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Enterprise Search Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global enterprise search market is anticipated to reach USD 8.90 billion by 2024. Global enterprise search demand is expected to witness a steady growth on account of increasing use of data. Enterprise is designed to make content available to the users from multiple sources including databases and intranets. Enterprise search software has structured as well as unstructured data in their collection. They form a vertical search for any enterprise.

Key Players:

Attivio

Coveo Solutions

Dassault Systemes

Dieselpoint

EMC Corporation

Expert System

Google

HP Autonomy

IBM Corporation

Lucidworks

Growth Drivers:

Time-saving information and cost efficient search solutions are the key factors driving the overall enterprise search market. Data management has turned out to be a crucial activity as a result of increasing data volumes. Data is made available to the user through various databases, emails, data managements systems and intranet. Time saving is another factor which is expected to drive the overall industry in near future. Enterprise search solution enables quick search of information and therefore saving operational time. This helps in increasing the productivity and efficiency. It also adds a security layer by disallowing data access for unauthorised users.

End-Use Outlook:

Government & Commercial Offices

Banking & Financial Services

Healthcare

Retail

Banking and finance are anticipated to be the most lucrative industry in near future. Data sharing and interconnectivity is the major factor for driving the industry in the banking sector. Government and educational institutes are expected to show great opportunities over the forecast period on account of increasing use of intranet for data sharing. Healthcare sector has been using this technology to obtain information associated with critical treatment. Military, aerospace, media, entertainment and construction are other end use industries which offer significant prospects for enterprise search applications.

Enterprise Size Outlook:

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Regional Outlook:

North America has been the major market on account of computerisation. The dominance is expected to continue with major demand from financial and government sector. High investments from the government have led to innovative solutions for various departments. Regional demand is followed by Asia-Pacific mainly on account of the high presence of emerging economies including India, China, and South Korea. Large scale implementation in the retail, banking, IT and telecommunication has propelled the demand in this region.

Europe has shown a steady growth in recent however the market showed a decline owing the economic turmoil. Manufacturing sector provides great opportunities in Europe especially in countries such as Germany, France and Austria. South America and Africa is expected to witness a slow growth mainly on account of lack of IT infrastructure and absence or underdeveloped application industries.

