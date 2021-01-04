Digital PCR qPCR Market Size, Share, Trends – Analysis Report

CITY, Country, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the digital PCR qPCR market is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2024 from USD 4.1 billion in 2019. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2024.

Ask for Free PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=174151204

The growth of the digital PCR qPCR market is primarily driven by the rising incidences of target infectious diseases and genetic disorders, increasing financial support for research, and the increasing use of biomarker profiling in disease diagnostics. Companies in the digital PCR market are focusing on novel product development (including lab-on-chip devices, miniaturized devices, and microfluidics-based instruments) to cater to the growing end-user demand for technologically advanced dPCR and qPCR products.

North America accounted for the largest share of the digital PCR qPCR market in 2019, followed by Europe. The large share of North American digital PCR qPCR market is mainly due to the rising number of genome-based drug development activities undertaken by US-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increasing support for the development of dPCR and qPCR technologies, a growing target patient base, and the focus on early and effective disease diagnosis.

The global dPCR and qPCR industry offers significant growth potential for current and future players. The digital PCR market is consolidated in nature, with leading players acquiring small market players to gain their state-of-the-art PCR technologies and strengthen their market presence. This also helps them to strengthen their R&D and distribution network and penetrate markets in emerging nations.

The qPCR reagents & consumables segment is expected to command the largest share of the qPCR products & services market. Factors such as the expanding applications of qPCR (owing to its technological benefits over traditional PCR, such as real-time analysis and reduced analysis time), growing private-public funding for life sciences research, and the rising number of probe-based multiplex genetic analysis procedures (that require the analysis of low-volume gene samples) are expected to drive the growth of the qPCR reagents and consumables market.

The hospitals and diagnostic centres segment is expected to dominate the qPCR market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing market availability of qPCR reagents in clinical diagnostic applications; ongoing expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging countries; high prevalence & incidence of target diseases; and growing awareness on the benefits of qPCR.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=174151204

The major players operating in the Digital PCR qPCR Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Promega Corporation (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), and Analytik Jena AG (Germany).

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com