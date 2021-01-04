Impact of COVID-19 on Plant Growth Promoters Market, Infers Fact.MR

Dublin ,Ireland, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Competitive Assessment

The Plant Growth Promoters Market report includes global as well as emerging players:

Green Crop Chemicals Industries

Sikko Industries Limited

Fertinagro India Pvt. Ltd.

Hercules Pigment Industries

AgriBegri

FutureX Industries

Redox Industries Limited

Annadata Organic Biotech

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

Regional Analysis

Important regions covered in the Plant Growth Promoters Market report include:

Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, France and Russia)

North America (US, Mexico and Canada)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia)

Asia – pacific (India, Japan, China, Korea and Southeast Asia)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Nigeria)

The Plant Growth Promoters Market report also provides data regarding the key countries in the defined regions.

Segmentation Analysis

Based on the Type, the plant growth promoters can be segmented into,

Cytokinins

Auxins

Gibberellins

Ethylene

Based on the crop type, the plant growth promoters can be segmented into,

Fruits & vegetables

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Turf & ornamentals

Based on the Formulation, the plant growth promoters can be segmented into,

Water-dispersible & water-soluble granules

Solution

Wettable powders

