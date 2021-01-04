The global organic yeast market size is estimated to be valued at USD 364 million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 599 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing awareness among consumers about health & wellness, growing need to replace monosodium glutamate (MSG) as an additive in food products, and increased demand for organic food products across the globe is driving the growth of the market.

The organic yeast market is estimated to grow significantly at the fastest rate in the Asia Pacific region due to the rise in demand for natural and organic food ingredients from the major economies such as China, India, Japan and other South East Asian countries as they experience a surge in the increase in number of health conscious consumers. With the increase in awareness amongst consumers about the essential nutrients requirement in daily diet, have increased the demand for protein rich nutritional supplement.

In Asia Pacific, trends around healthy lifestyles and prevention among older consumers trying to avoid expensive healthcare costs and extend healthy lifespans are generating growth opportunities dietary supplements. Thus causing organic yeast to flourish as it acts a high quality nutritional supplement as it contain vitamins, minerals and proteins which helps boost immunity.

Although the consumption of organic food products has a positive effect on the overall health of the consumers, one of the major put offs for consumers is the high prices associated with the organic products. Organic food products are costly owing to the higher costs associated with the agricultural production and processing. The need for legal regulations and compliance in the specific country also adds to the pricing of the product. This has slightly effected the growth of the organic yeast market.

Leading companies are Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Biospringer (France), Leiber GmbH (Germany), Ohly (Germany), Levapan (Colombia), Biorigin (Brazil), Agrano Gmbh & Co. KG (Germany), Red Star Yeast Company (US), Angel Yeast Co. Ltd (China), Solgar Inc (US), Imperial Yeast (Portland), Levex (Turkey), and White Labs Copenhagen (US).

