Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market : Growing Demand for Vaccine in Research and Commercial Applications

The global vaccine adjuvants market consists of human and veterinary adjuvants that are used to improve the efficacy of vaccines. This market is driven by several factors such as increasing government funding for research, high prevalence of diseases, expanding biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, and growing focus on prevention of diseases. The high growth potential in emerging markets has opened an array of opportunities for the market.

[156 Pages Report] The global vaccine adjuvants market is expected to reach USD 769.4 Million by 2021 from USD 467.0 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.5%.

This market is segmented based on product type, route of administration, disease type, applications, and application category.

On the basis of product type, the vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into pathogen components, adjuvant emulsions, particulate adjuvants, combination adjuvants, and others. The particulate adjuvants segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016. The adjuvant emulsions segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application categories, the market is segmented into human vaccine adjuvants and veterinary vaccine adjuvants. The human vaccine adjuvants segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016 and is also expected to grow at the higher CAGR. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as increasing initiatives by companies.

On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, subcutaneous, intranasal, intramuscular, intradermal, and others. The intramuscular segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global vaccine adjuvants market in 2016. Factors such as the rapidly growing geriatric population and vaccines for improved immunization are propelling the growth of this market. Rise in collaborations and acquisitions by private organizations and increased funding by government bodies for research and development are also expected to drive market growth.

On the basis of disease type, the vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into infectious diseases, cancer, and others. The infectious diseases segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016. Factors such as high prevalence of infectious diseases, government & company initiatives, and high prevalence of cancer cases are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Geographical growth scenario of Vaccine Adjuvants Market:

Global vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). However, Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at China and India. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing government investments for vaccine research and development, rising number of conferences and symposiums, and high growth in the Indian biotechnology sector are the major factors driving the market in the Asian region.

Key Market Players :

Brenntag Biosector (Denmark), CSL Limited (Australia), SEPPIC (France), Agenus, Inc. (U.S.), Novavax, Inc. (U.S.), SPI Pharma, Inc. (U.S.), Invivogen (U.S.), Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. (U.S.), MVP Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), and OZ Biosciences (France).