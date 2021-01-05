Leading Players are Adopting Different Strategies to Retain Their Places in Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size for transdermal drug delivery systems market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information about the market, peer markets, and the parent market.

The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across value chain through primary research. Thirdly, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Finally, the market breakdown and data triangulation was used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Projected Revenue Growth:

The Transdermal Drug Delivery Process Market is expected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 5.7 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Major Growth Boosters:

Market growth is largely driven by the global increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, technological advancements in transdermal drug delivery systems are also expected to support market growth in the coming years.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203190114



Global Leaders:

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), Mylan (US), UCB (Belgium), Novartis (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Abbvie (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), Endo International (Ireland), and Purdue Pharma (US) are the major players operating in the global transdermal drug delivery systems market.

Adopted Growth Strategies:

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as product launches and enhancements; agreements, partnerships, mergers, and collaborations; acquisitions; and expansions to strengthen their presence in the global Transdermal Drug Delivery Process Market. Product launches and partnerships have been the most widely adopted strategies by major players from 2015 to 2018. These strategies helped market players to offer innovate products and broaden their customer base.

Global Geographical Survey:

North America to dominate the transdermal drug delivery systems market in 2018

North America is expected to dominate the transdermal drug delivery systems market in 2018. The large share of the North American transdermal drug delivery systems market can primarily be attributed to the rising prevalence of targeted diseases (such as chronic pain, central nervous system disorders, and cardiovascular diseases) in the region, the increasing use of contraceptives, and the increasing number of research activities related to transdermal drug delivery systems.

Recent Developments in the Transdermal Drug Delivery Process Market:

In January 2018, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan) launched ALLESAGA TAPE in the Japanese market.

In July 2018, UCB (Belgium) received the Import Drug License (IDL) for its transdermal rotigotine patch—NEUPRO from the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA).

In August 2018, Luye Pharma (China) signed an agreement with Bayer AG (Switzerland) to acquire the global rights to the Apleek contraceptive transdermal patch

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=203190114



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com