Targeting Pods Market Segmentation and Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

The global targeting pods market size is anticipated to value USD 5.21 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecasted years, 2017 to 2025. The rising need for ensuring international border safety and security is expected to trigger the market growth for targeting pods.

The FLIR sensors segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025 owing to its functionalities like GUI control and BDA (Battle Damage Assessment). The Moving Map Systems (MMS) segment is estimated to gain traction in the upcoming years on account of its rising usage across industrial sectors like automotive, naval and aviation.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The global market is anticipated to grow significantly due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The emergence of international political tensions due to international trade restrictions and the imposition of lockdown are expected to drive the demand for targeting pods. Further, factors such as lack of unemployment and economic recession across various industrial sectors have increased the cases of crimes, security breaches and human trafficking. Thus, the need for the targeting pods is being foreseen over the post-pandemic period.

The segment of combat aircraft held the highest share in 2016 owing to its features like inbuilt radar, stealth built and heavy payloaders. On the other hand, the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecasted period, 2017 to 2025 due to the rising adoption of these platforms in disaster management, surveillance and operations related to law enforcement.

In 2016, Europe held the largest share across the global market due to the rising investments being undertaken across the defense sector. Further, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025 across the global market on account of rising awareness regarding public safety prevailing across several governing organizations.

The players are developing strategies like mergers and acquisitions for widening their geographical reach and product portfolio.

The segment of OEM fit is expected to register fastest growth over the forecasted period, 2017 to 2025.

The platform segment of combat aircraft held the largest share across the global market in 2016.

Asia Pacificis anticipated to witness highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025 across the global market.

Global Targeting Pods Market: Key Players

Raytheon Company; FLIR Systems, Inc.; Thales Group; ASELSAN A.S.; and L3 Technologies, Inc.

