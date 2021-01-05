Global Wireless Health Market : Adoption of Patient-Centric Approach By Healthcare Providers

Pune, India, 2021-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in the overall market can largely be attributed to factors such as increasing advancements in wireless communication technologies, growing internet penetration, increasing utilization of connected devices in the management of chronic diseases, rising adoption of a patient-centric approach by healthcare providers, robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks in healthcare services, and mainstreaming of cloud computing.

The report segments the market of wireless health based on technologies, components, applications, end users, and regions.

Wireless health is expected to transform the existing traditional and paper-based healthcare systems, ensuring quality care along with patient safety. Wireless health solutions can help reduce healthcare costs, streamline workflows in healthcare systems, and facilitate compliance with regulatory guidelines.

The global market is segmented on the basis of technologies, components, applications, and end users. The global market is projected to reach USD 110.12 Billion by 2020 from USD 39.03 Billion in 2015, at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period.

The market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Technology :

On the basis of technology, the market of wireless health is further segmented into WPAN, WLAN/WiFi, WiMAX, and WWAN. The WPAN technology market segment accounts for the largest share in the market in 2015. WPAN technologies are highly secure and affordable, making them one of the most widely adopted wireless health technologies. The WPAN technology segment is further segmented into Bluetooth, RFID, Ant+, ZIgbee, Z-wave, and UWB.

Component :

On the basis of components, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The software segment accounts for the largest share of the global market in 2015. Increasing adoption of healthcare IT solutions and growing need for upgrading the existing software are the major driving factors for the growth of this market.

Geographical Growth:

The market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region in the coming years. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to factors such as increasing population, growing internet penetration, rising medical tourism, increasing government initiatives for eHealth, and growing demand for quality healthcare.

Global Leaders:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), AT &T, Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Omron Corporation (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.), Aerohive Networks, Inc.(U.S.), Vocera Communications, Inc. (U.S.), and Alcatel-Lucent (U.S.) are some of the key players in the wireless health market worldwide.

