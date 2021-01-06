Immunochemicals Market Share, Competitive Analysis and Industry Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future, 2020 to 2030

Dublin, Ireland, 2021-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The global immunochemicals market is anticipated to register a robust growth rate over the forecast period (2020-2030). Increasing demand for immunochemicals in genetics research and healthcare diagnostics is likely to fuel the growth of the immunochemicals market amid 2020-2030. The COVID-19 pandemic is projected to prove to be beneficial for the market players. Increasing government investments into drug advancement, growing cases of chronic ailments as well as strategic collaborations amid market players and academic bodies are major aspects that fuel advances in the immunochemicals market.

“Increased investments in the CRO and life science sectors have proven to be favorable for the global immunochemicals market. Additionally, increased research initiatives for enhancing nutrition, and food yield, in addition to drug development via genetic engineering are further boosting demand for immunochemicals.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Immunochemicals Market – Key Takeaways

Catalog antibodies hold the majority of market share owing to the increasing number of prevailing chronic ailments, along with investments from healthcare bodies.

Applications in oncology will exhibit a strong growth pace amid the projected period due to an increase in the number of patients, and rising demand for aimed therapeutics.

North America will endure its dominant position, however, Asia Pacific will exhibit comparatively higher growth rates in the foreseeable future.

Immunochemicals Market – Drivers

Growing investment in life science research activities and CRO has boosted the growth of the market

Progressions in antibody technology and the growing prevalence of cancer are catalysing market growth.

The rise in research to enhance food production, nutrition and quality, and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products via genetically engineered plants is impelling the demand.

A growing number of M&A of biotechnology research organizations and drug manufacturing companies are catalysing the market growth.

Immunochemicals Market – Constraints

The higher cost associated with research and development activities can constrain market growth.

A strict regulatory environment is likely to restrain the market potential over the forecast period.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have an optimistic impact on the immunochemicals market globally. Prospective applications in the detection of the virus via antibodies in fecal testing and serology are projected to contribute to market growth and manufacturing of these materials via the crisis period. Incessant investments into the biotechnology field will further contribute to market expansion amid the crisis.

Competition Landscape

The global immunochemicals market is moderately consolidated in nature with prominent market share being held by prominent market players in terms of both value and volume. Players are focusing on research and strategic collaboration to extend the scope of the application, generating sustainable, new revenue streams.

Key players identified in the global market are Abcam Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Agilent Research Laboratories, Beckman Coulter GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Biolegend Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc, and GenScript Biotech Corp.

More on the Report

The Fact.MR’s market research report provides in-depth insights into the Immunochemicals market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of type (catalog antibodies and custom antibodies), application (research for oncology, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, neurology, and metabolic diseases), across seven major regions (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

