Hodusoft Launch Omnichannel Contact Center Software Tailored for Ecommerce Customer Service

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jan-07 — /EPR Network/ — Hodusoft, a unit of Ecosmob, global VoIP tech leaders, announced launch of omnichannel contact center software tailored to suit ecommerce operations.

Speaking on the occasion the company head said, “Our omnichannel contact center software takes customer interaction and services to new levels while making it easy for agents to work.”

He went on to elaborate on the redesigned contact center software. Hodusoft gives primacy to social media channels, especially WhatsApp as significant channels of interaction. Trends change and people now go beyond simple phone calls. WhatsApp and Facebook find more use for communications and to express opinions. Likewise, chats and text messages as well as video play an important role in customer interaction. Hodusoft makes it easy for ecommerce operators to leverage the advantages of these channels through a single dashboard. Agents can stay on top, receiving alerts and being able to use the dashboard for quick responses.

Not that the phone has been ignored. Hodusoft’s contact center software receives upgrades by way of enhancements in intelligent routing of calls to the right person based on context and topic. For instance, a caller may go through an IVR and show interest in a product in which case the call goes to a topic specialist. If it is a complaint the call then routes automatically to a service technician better informed and capable of resolving issues. Customer service rises to new levels when agents not located in the premises receive the call on their smartphone and can elect to engage in voice calls or switch user to WebRTC video chat, calling in a senior executive to make it a conference, if the situation demands it.

Running campaigns is easier than ever and cheaper too since ecommerce operators can use the SMS and voice broadcast add on to automate campaigns using the IVR to target specific customers in specific regions with custom messages in local language delivered at the right time. Thousands of such SMS or voice broadcasts can be delivered within minutes, especially advantageous at festival times or when the operator launches a scheme.

The most important thing about the renewed omnichannel contact center software is higher levels of AI and ML. AI enables the software to identify customer behaviors, usages and patterns and match them to skills of customer service agent. The ML algorithm helps the software to become smarter as it learns from CRM data and helps agents to become more efficient, reduce time spent on calls, convert leads with use and create a positive brand image.

“Our omnichannel call center solution is ideal for ecommerce startups since it is an all in-one communication system plus service solution that can work inside premises and also remain accessible on smartphones. All the while, the IVR reduces workload by delivering high quality interactive self-service for basic purposes,” claimed the company head. “It is the finest, full features, easy to use program at the best price.”

Hodusoft’s contact center solution is the Swiss army knife for communication and customer service. You have intelligent bots that can interact at the primary stage and you have the facility of agents being able to engage in video call and show a product demo or guide customers on how to use a product. The software gathers data, analyzes it and presents report that will Ecommerce refine strategies and generate more revenues.

Ecommerce operators, existing and startup, can get in touch with Hodusoft by phone on 91 79 48939393 or 1-707-708-4638 or chat live on https://hodusoft.com/contact-center-software/.

