CALFRESH FOOD BENEFITS NOW CAN BE USED TO PURCHASE GROCERIES ONLINE

California also received federal approval to issue Pandemic-EBT benefits in May and

June, providing additional food to eligible children during the COVID-19 pandemic

SACRAMENTO, CA, 2021-Jan-07 — /EPR Network/ — To help ensure that California children, families, and individuals have access to food during the COVID-19 emergency, Californians who receive CalFresh

food assistance can now use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to make

online food purchases through Amazon and Walmart.

“This new functionality will help ensure that Californians, particularly those that are most

vulnerable and with the most need, have access to healthy food while staying home and

staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said California Department of Social

Services (CDSS) Director Kim Johnson. “We will continue to work with our federal

partners to bring additional retailers on board as quickly as possible.”

CalFresh recipients can use their EBT cards to buy groceries online just as they would

when visiting a retail store. No additional application or verification is needed.

In March, the Department requested a waiver from the federal government to allow EBT

card holders to purchase groceries online. The waiver was approved, contingent upon

working initially with existing federally approved retailers, Amazon and Walmart.

CalFresh food benefits bolster household budgets, allowing individuals and families to

afford nutritious food, including more fruit, vegetables, and other healthy options. It is

the nation’s largest nutrition assistance program and provides more than 4 million

Californians with food benefits each month. Benefits for one individual range from $16-

$194 per month. CalFresh food benefits are delivered via EBT debit cards, which are

accepted at grocery stores and farmers’ markets statewide.

In addition, CalFresh is available to older adults and people with disabilities who receive

Supplemental Security Income.

There are three ways to apply for CalFresh and connect with your local county social

service office:

• Click: GetCalFresh.org to apply online.

• Call: 1-877-847-3663 (FOOD).

• Come in: Locate your local county office at CalFreshFood.org.

We encourage Californians to apply online or by phone at this time. Reasonable

accommodations and services in multiple languages are available through local county

social service offices.

Also, to help provide food to children during the COVID-19 emergency, children who are

eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals at school will receive extra food benefits.

These food benefits, called Pandemic EBT (P-EBT), will help eligible children and

families buy food when schools are closed.

“With schools currently closed throughout California, many students have lost access to

meals they normally receive on campus,” said CDSS Director Kim Johnson. “These

additional food benefits will help families put food on the table during this time of great

need.”

Eligible families will receive up to $365 in total benefits per child, which can be used on

food and groceries. Families with children currently enrolled in CalFresh, Medi-Cal or

Foster Care, do not need to apply and will receive a P-EBT card in the mail. Cards will

be mailed during the month of May. P-EBT recipients will also be able to use their PEBT cards to make food purchases online.

Eligible families with children who are not receiving CalFresh, Medi-Cal or Foster Care

benefits must apply online beginning in late May and before June 30, 2020. P-EBT

benefits will be issued retroactively regardless of when families apply online. Additional

information on P-EBT, including how to apply online, will be available in the coming

weeks, at www.cdss.ca.gov/pandemic-ebt.

The State of California and local governments have taken extraordinary steps to protect

public health in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Recently, the Governor signed

emergency legislation allocating $1.1 billion toward the state’s response, and deployed

the National Guard to help support food banks.

Visit covid19.ca.gov for critical steps Californians can take to stay healthy, and

resources available to those impacted by the outbreak.Z