CALFRESH FOOD BENEFITS NOW CAN BE USED TO PURCHASE GROCERIES ONLINE

California also received federal approval to issue Pandemic-EBT benefits in May and
June, providing additional food to eligible children during the COVID-19 pandemic

SACRAMENTO, CA, 2021-Jan-07 — /EPR Network/ — To help ensure that California children, families, and individuals have access to food during the COVID-19 emergency, Californians who receive CalFresh
food assistance can now use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to make
online food purchases through Amazon and Walmart.

“This new functionality will help ensure that Californians, particularly those that are most
vulnerable and with the most need, have access to healthy food while staying home and
staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said California Department of Social
Services (CDSS) Director Kim Johnson. “We will continue to work with our federal
partners to bring additional retailers on board as quickly as possible.”

CalFresh recipients can use their EBT cards to buy groceries online just as they would
when visiting a retail store. No additional application or verification is needed.
In March, the Department requested a waiver from the federal government to allow EBT
card holders to purchase groceries online. The waiver was approved, contingent upon
working initially with existing federally approved retailers, Amazon and Walmart.
CalFresh food benefits bolster household budgets, allowing individuals and families to
afford nutritious food, including more fruit, vegetables, and other healthy options. It is
the nation’s largest nutrition assistance program and provides more than 4 million
Californians with food benefits each month. Benefits for one individual range from $16-
$194 per month. CalFresh food benefits are delivered via EBT debit cards, which are
accepted at grocery stores and farmers’ markets statewide.
In addition, CalFresh is available to older adults and people with disabilities who receive
Supplemental Security Income.

There are three ways to apply for CalFresh and connect with your local county social
service office:
• Click: GetCalFresh.org to apply online.
• Call: 1-877-847-3663 (FOOD).
• Come in: Locate your local county office at CalFreshFood.org.

We encourage Californians to apply online or by phone at this time. Reasonable
accommodations and services in multiple languages are available through local county
social service offices.

Also, to help provide food to children during the COVID-19 emergency, children who are
eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals at school will receive extra food benefits.
These food benefits, called Pandemic EBT (P-EBT), will help eligible children and
families buy food when schools are closed.

“With schools currently closed throughout California, many students have lost access to
meals they normally receive on campus,” said CDSS Director Kim Johnson. “These
additional food benefits will help families put food on the table during this time of great
need.”

Eligible families will receive up to $365 in total benefits per child, which can be used on
food and groceries. Families with children currently enrolled in CalFresh, Medi-Cal or
Foster Care, do not need to apply and will receive a P-EBT card in the mail. Cards will
be mailed during the month of May. P-EBT recipients will also be able to use their PEBT cards to make food purchases online.

Eligible families with children who are not receiving CalFresh, Medi-Cal or Foster Care
benefits must apply online beginning in late May and before June 30, 2020. P-EBT
benefits will be issued retroactively regardless of when families apply online. Additional
information on P-EBT, including how to apply online, will be available in the coming
weeks, at www.cdss.ca.gov/pandemic-ebt.

The State of California and local governments have taken extraordinary steps to protect
public health in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Recently, the Governor signed
emergency legislation allocating $1.1 billion toward the state’s response, and deployed
the National Guard to help support food banks.

Visit covid19.ca.gov for critical steps Californians can take to stay healthy, and
resources available to those impacted by the outbreak.Z

