Shui Painting Offers Home Owners the Perfect Finish

Sunshine Beach, QLD, 2021-Jan-07 — /EPR Network/ — Shui Painting has struck a new milestone in becoming the preferred choice for residents in Mornington Peninsula and Sunshine Coast who are looking to bring out the professional best in their homes.

They are increasingly turning to Mirza and Stefan, who are Shui Painting, as they both continuously offer outstanding painting services, utilizing only the best brands to hand, such as Dulux, Nutech and Sherwin Williams.

Their services extend to interior and exterior painting, roof spraying, driveway painting, and kitchen refacing.

A Noosa resident, Mirza, has been a qualified painter for over 20 years and the love of his trade has been passed down from his father who taught him everything he knows across 50 years experience.

Stefan, from Mount Martha, has learnt everything from Mirza who took him under his wing in 2012 and hasn’t looked back since. He has mastered all aspects of painting, while his pursuit for perfection and can-do attitude is making him the go-to painter on the Peninsula.

“Our focus is simple: to offer the premium painting services to residents in the region, and to ensure the branded products we work with stand the best of time,” commented Mirza.

“We take pride in serving clients with professionalism and a positive philosophy to ensure a painting project runs smoothly, seamlessly, as well as being in budget and on time.”

The Shui Painting team can also help residents with the final colour schemes or textured finishes to achieve the highest possible quality finish. They also have access to a talented and very experienced interior designer should clients need further advice.

From mirror finishes to roof restorations and 2-pack spray painting, the team prides itself on offering diverse skills and specialities to completed on the most complicated painting project.

Shui Painting is also a Dulux Accredited Painters, fully insured as well as being part of the Master Painters Association.

Client testimonials for Shui Painting’s finishes have been nothing short of five-star. Paul and Coleen, from Portsea, said: “Shui Painting did an outstanding job painting the entire interior of our home. We had previously had a bad experience with a cheaper mob of painters who we had to dismiss mid-renovation.

“Thank you, Mirza, Stefan and the team. Their professionalism, attention to detail, cleanliness and consideration of our timeframes were a breath of fresh air. We would recommend Shui Painting to anyone.”

To book the Shui experience, or to discover more about their portfolio of services, call 0410 765 161 or click over to their website: https://shui.net.au/.