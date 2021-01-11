U.S. Heavy Movable Bridges Market Analysis by Product Type, Application, Prominent Players and Regions, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The U.S. Heavy Movable Bridges Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The U.S. heavy movable bridges market size is anticipated to generate revenue of USD 4,665.6 Million by the end of 2025. It is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecasted period. This growth can be attributed to the large investments being made across the infrastructure industry for enhancing the transportation sector.

Key Players:

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

AECOM

Champion Controls

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Electro Hydraulic Machinery Co.

Hardesty & Hanover

HDR

HNTB Corporation

Modjeski and Masters

Panatrol

Scot Forge

Growth Drivers:

Major factors like rapid urbanization, favorable government policies, and rising industrialization are projected to fuel up the need for such bridges during the forecasted period. Such bridges enhance water and road transport due to their flexible design. Moreover, several technological advances in the field of automation, robotics, and instrumentation are projected to enhance their physical and mechanical potential. However, stringent rules and fluctuating raw material prices are projected to restrict the market growth in the upcoming years.

Various technical inventions like automation, robotics, instrumentation, and communication networks are being implemented while constructing such bridges. These advances are anticipated to enhance the physical and mechanical potential of the bridges across various dimensions like operations, conception, construction, and design.

End-use Outlook:

Public/Government

Privately-owned

In 2018, the end-use segment of the public/ government dominated the U.S. heavy movable bridges market with the largest share of more than 65% across the overall market. This growth can be associated with the number of investments being made across the infrastructure sector by U.S. government in the upcoming years.

On the other hand, the privately-owned segment in U.S. is also anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecasted years owing to formulation of several private-public partnerships across infrastructure industry. Such partnerships are done for upgrading and developing flexible bridges that are used for commercial purposes. This privatization across the construction activities helps in improvement of the infrastructure thereby fueling up the demand for such bridges.

Geographical Insights:

In 2018, New York held the share of over 15% across the U.S. market due to rising investments being made for infrastructure projects across the state. Moreover, federal funding and favorable governmental policies for development of commercial infrastructure is anticipated to foster the market growth of heavy movable bridges across the states.

Illinois is anticipated to register the highest growth from 2019 to 2025. This can be attributed to rising need for replacement, repair, and rehabilitation of the bridges across the state. In addition, rising need for enhanced transportation services coupled with the attraction for tourism among the millennial population is expected to surge up the demand for immovable bridges in the upcoming years.

