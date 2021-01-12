Ride Sharing Company Rideboom Prepares To Launch in Mohali, Chandigarh and Panchkula

MOHALI, INDIA, 2021-Jan-12 — /EPR Network/ — Australian ride sharing company RideBoom, operating in India as RideBoom India, is preparing to launch its taxi service in the Tri-City area of Mohali, Chandigarh and Panchkula. Their service is scheduled to launch sometime around in the next few weeks. For that purpose, the RideBoom driver registration begins right away along with their training which is going to be according to strict international standards.

Providing the most affordable pricing for its rides, RideBoom’s policy includes to not have surge pricing and peak rates. When asked, a member in the Senior Management said that the company is totally committed to fairness and transparency that absolutely doesn’t include taking advantage of the riders when they need it the most.

Another fantastic advantage RideBoom is providing is that the riders can use the RideBoom Taxi App to choose according to their gender. If the rider is a female or a transgender, they can take advantage of the gender booking option in the app for their comfort and choice of safety.

“We are committed to providing you with the most affordable riding experience with RideBoom. We operate minus the very bad idea of surge pricing — nobody who is rushing to or returning from work deserves it, including those in medical emergencies. We are also committed to providing complete safety to women and the transgender populace. We pride ourselves in being the first rideshare app in the globe of its own kind that is enabled with a gender booking option. We don’t delay reaching you. We don’t leave you in a lurch. We are innovative, loyal and operate on the highest standards. Download the RideBoom Taxi App today!”, said the Senior Manager at RideBoom India.

About RideBoom:
RideBoom is a ride-sharing company offering services that include peer-to-peer ridesharing, ride service hailing include taxi service and parcel delivery.

For more information, please visit http://www.rideboom.com/india 

Media Contact:
Address: REGISTERED OFFICE
RideBoom India Private Limited
D133 C, Phase 7 Industrial Area
Mohali 160055
Phone Number: +91 172-291-0639, +91 172-463-0328
Email: contact@rideboom.com
Website: http://www.rideboom.com/india

###

