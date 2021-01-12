U.S. Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market Growth Driving Factors, Business Opportunities and Forecast Report, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The U.S. Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The U.S. advanced battery energy storage system market size is projected to value at USD 780.5 million by 2024, according to a new report published by Million Insights. The presence of numerous market players coupled with technological advancement is projected to stimulate demand from 2016 to 2024.

Key Players:

Emerson Network Power

Alpha Technologies

BTECH

NDSL Group

VEBAR USA

PowerShield Limited

Power Solutions

Battery Informer

Pheonix Broadband Technologies

Alber

Growth Drivers:

The market is anticipated to observe a considerable increase in the upcoming years due to technological advancements in the area of smart grids, home control devices, and smart metering. Additionally, the increasing R&D activities and investments in the distributed energy storage sector are likely to augment the market growth during the projected period.

The growing concerns of government for declining the dependency on fossil fuels for catering to energy needs and a higher share of clean sources in the energy mix are predicted to boost the market demand for these systems in the grid storage from 2016 to 2024.

Product Outlook:

Lithium-ion Battery

Flow Battery

The lithium-ion segment held a revenue share exceeding 70% and is expected to register substantial growth from 2016 to 2024. Suitable features such as lightweight and minimal space requirements of these batteries are expected to stimulate the demand in various applications. Moreover, characteristics such as fast charging than other batteries and durability are likely to increase demand in the near future. Additionally, a steady fall in prices of the batteries is likely to increase the use of the product in the coming eight years.

Flow batteries are becoming popular due to their ability to handle large currents and long-term storage solutions. The increasing investments in R&D for better flow battery chemistry are expected to surge the market demand for the projected period.

Flow battery systems are poised to register a CAGR of around 20% from 2016 to 2024. These batteries are rechargeable with two chemical solvated in liquids and broken down by a membrane. The batteries can be instantly recharged by replacing the electrolyte. Various types of flow batteries such as hybrid, membrane-less, and redox are present in the market. The ability to store energy as an electrolyte has resulted in high rechargeability of flow batteries and is expected to stimulate the growth. Furthermore, large scale developments on the manufacturing of zinc-bromine based and vanadium-based batteries are predicted to positively impact market growth.

Market Share Insights:

The major participants in the market are General Electric, Exide Technologies, Hitachi Ltd., AES Technologies, EnerSys, and Samsung SDI. The market is highly competitive due to the presence of various players. Established companies have resulted in the need for technological advancements to create innovative products. These companies have been aiming to increase application scope for these systems including transportation, telecom, UPS, and grid storage.

