Future Electronics Introduces Renesas RA4M3 to Extensive MCU Portfolio

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is expanding their inventory of Renesas’ RA4 series of MCUs, now introducing the RA4M3 group to their lineup.

The new Renesas RA4M3 group, based on the latest Arm® Cortex® -M33 Core with TrustZone, has increased 1 MB on-chip Flash and 128 KB on-chip RAM. The MCU’s integrated Standby RAM along with the low-power consumption of the Renesas 40nm process is the optimum for low power applications. The memory block swap feature, new on the RA4 series, in conjunction with the Security Crypto Engine is making the RA4M3 the best choice for applications where in-field firmware updates are required.

To learn more, visit www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/renesas-ra4m3-series-microcontrollers.

###