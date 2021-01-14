Bear Paw Creek Helps Enrich Lives Through Music and Movement Products

Miller, MO, 2021-Jan-14 — /EPR Network/ — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt communities, entrepreneur Janet Stephens is stepping up her efforts to enhance lives with her innovative music and movement products.

Through her Bear Paw Creek business, Mrs Stephens is helping to inspire and educate children by equipping teachers, therapists, and parents with a host of products to promote an environment of learning and enjoyment through creative movement and music.

And with the advent of the global pandemic leading to social distancing and virtual classrooms, Bear Paw Creek is now offering all-inclusive individual student kits.

Mrs Stephens started the business more than 20 years ago and has developed all of their products based on customer feedback. “Music and movement helps to develop healthy minds and bodies of all ages,” she said. “At Bear Paw Creek, we offer products proudly made in the USA, that seek to enrich the lives of others.”

Their colorful products include tactile-friendly music and movement props such as Stretchy Bands to balloon balls, beanbags, scarves, ribbon and chiffon streamers, classroom sets, music and instruments, bags and totes.

One of their innovations is the Connect-a-Stretchy Band which has a buckle system that allows you to use their popular stretchy bands either straight or buckled into a circle.

“Music stimulates both sides of the brain, lifts our spirits and makes tedious activities seem fun. Incorporating our products with motion and music brings all the excellent physical and emotional benefits of exercise, strengthening our muscles, and improving coordination,” added Mrs Stephens.

The company was initially created and inspired by her sister, Kathy Schumacher MT-BC, a traveling music therapist who expressed the need for higher quality music therapy props. Janet opened the business in 2000, meshing her love of sewing with the creation of a unique line of music and movement props in addition to solutions for organizing and transporting them.

Bear Paw Creek’s core values have remained the same over the years: commitment to the people who use their products and enthusiasm for how their customers improve others’ lives.

For more information, give them a call at (417) 823-0259 or email: info@BearPawCreek.com. To learn more about their products visit https://BearPawCreek.com.