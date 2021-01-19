Church of Scientology Nashville to Host Virtual World Interfaith Harmony Week Meeting

Nashville, TN, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Church of Scientology Nashville is hosting a special virtual meeting in observance of World Interfaith Harmony Week with a multi-religious group.

Hate graffiti, death threats, and violence toward people of religion have become recurrent mainstream news. FBI hate crime statistics show that in 2019 alone, 15,588 law enforcement agencies reported 7,314 hate crime incidents involving 8,559 offenses.

“In order to truly combat religious discrimination in this day and age, we have to come together and learn about the religious other,” says Rev. Brian Fesler, Pastor of the Church of Scientology, who has called together people of many different faiths and cultures to take part in a virtual meeting for World Interfaith Harmony Week, the first week each February.

Rev. Fesler is passionate about bringing together all peoples and has reached out to many different faith leaders for this special service. “Everyone, regardless of their race, religion, culture—everyone deserves to have a voice, to live in peace, and to practice their religion in harmony with the rest of mankind,” he says.

The Church of Scientology’s creed begins with the words: “We of the Church believe that all men of whatever race, color or creed were created with equal rights; that all men have inalienable rights to their own religious practices and their performance…”

“It is part of our very fabric to support others’ rights and abilities to practice their religion in peace, so that is what we are lifting up through this service,” says Rev. Fesler.

The World Interfaith Harmony Service will take place on February 5, 2020 at 11:00am CST virtually. To anyone who wishes to participate, contact rccnashville@gmail.com.

