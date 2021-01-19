Appointment of a New Hotel Manager at Baron Palace Sahl Hasheesh

Sahl Hasheesh, Egypt, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — Baron Hotels & Resorts Egypt is pleased to announce that Mr. Albert Ettinger has been appointed as Baron Palace Sahl Hasheesh Hotel’s new Hotel Manager.

Mr. Albert Ettinger, born in Austria, has more than 25 years’ experience in the hospitality field. Throughout his career he held various positions through several hotel chains as Movenpick, Marriott, Starwood and Jumeirah. Over and above, he gained International experience due to his work in several countries like China, Jordan, Qatar, UAE, Portugal, Spain, South Africa, Switzerland and Germany. In addition to all this, his fluency in English and German Mother Tongue language made him the perfect fit for this position, as most of the Baron Palace Sahl Hasheesh guests are German speakers. With his great vision and expertise, he will be able to achieve the highest level of luxury hospitality.

Commenting on his appointment as Hotel Manager of Baron Palace, Mr. Albert said: “I am very proud and honored to be leading this exceptional team of passionate hoteliers and welcoming our international guests at Baron Palace, Hurghada. It is my utmost target to achieve even higher levels of hospitality and delivering our treasured guests the kind of a luxury resort experience that only Baron Palace at the Red Sea can.

About Baron Palace Resort Sahl Hasheesh is the latest addition to complement the company’s eminent profile. It is a unique five-star luxury palace-concept Resort comprising of 645 rooms, suites and royal suites with private swimming pools and butler service, in addition to swim-up rooms. This state-of-the-art gigantic project features 12 restaurants and bars as well as a number of MICE facilities, accommodating major events, all to make it a landmark destination.

About Baron Hotels & Resorts Egypt is an Egyptian leading hotel management group that has established an outstanding reputation for hospitality excellence since 1980 with one thing in mind: delivering luxury experiences. The boutique chain received numerous international awards throughout the years, from different renowned travel and corporate organizations from the UK, including Thomas Cook and Thomson and from Germany, including TUI and Studiousus, as well as the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism. It is annually recognized by international organizations such as Trip advisor, Holiday check and Top Hotels