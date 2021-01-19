Jain (Deemed-to-be University) to hold 10th Annual Convocation on January 23, 2021 virtually

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — Jain (Deemed-to-be University), adhering to the social distancing norms, will be organizing its 10th Annual Convocation via the virtual mode on January 23, 2021. With the theme “Be The Hope”, the University will be virtually presenting a total of 78 gold medallists and 198 rank holders from different disciplines out of a total number of 5098 students graduating this year. The Chancellor of Jain (Deemed-to-be University) Dr. Chenraj Roychand will preside over the ceremony. Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty will grace the Convocation Ceremony as the Chief Guest and will deliver the Convocation Address.

Reflecting on the shift to virtual mode for the convocation, Dr. Raj Singh, Vice Chancellor, opined, “Amidst the prevailing situation, the University has decided to conduct its 10th Annual Convocation Ceremony online so that our students receive their degrees on time and also share this big moment with family and friends.” He also emphasized that organizing a virtual convocation that will connect thousands of students from around the nation and overseas, marks an important milestone in the University’s history as it is a step towards optimum utilization of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in education during such challenging times.

Speaking about the theme for the convocation, Dr. N Sundararajan, Pro Chancellor, Jain (Deemed-to-be University) said, “It was a challenging year for all of us, and with what we have been through; hope is what kept us going.” He adds, “Hope is vital for envisioning the future that one dreams of. Hope helps us to remain dedicated to our goals and motivated to achieve them.” Dr. N Sundararajan added that Convocation is a special day in the life of a student as it is related to celebrating their academic achievements and our faculty & staff members are tirelessly to make this virtual celebration memorable.

The virtual convocation will be hosted on Jain (Deemed-to-be University)’s official website.

For more information, visit https://www.jainuniversity.ac.in/convocation/

About Jain (Deemed-to-be University): Promoted by Jain Group, the University is recognized among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, Jain (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields, and centers that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.