U.S. SMS Marketing Market Geographic Segmentation, Analysis by Types and Regions and Forecast to 2025

The U.S. SMS Marketing Market size is projected to value USD 12.6 billion until 2025. It is expected to register a CAGR of 20.3% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The increasing adoption of mobile phones coupled with the need for implementing marketing strategies through virtual mode is anticipated to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

The end-use segment of retail dominated the global market with a share of more than 23.0% across the U.S. on account of increasing usage of SMS services by retailers for informing about various events and offers to their actual and potential customers. On the other hand, the media & entertainment segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth with 22.0% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

The enterprise segment of large enterprises dominated the global market in 2018 due to the shifting trend towards the implementation of these SMS marketing strategies for the engagement of customers. While the SMEs (Small & Medium Enterprises) segment is anticipated to witness around 23.0% CAGR over the forecasted years owing to surging usage of text messages for their product’s promotions.

The U.S. SMS marketing market includes players such as EZ Texting; Chartboost; Infobip Ltd.; Amobee, Inc.; InMobi, Marketo; and IBM Corporation. They are constantly engaged in implementing strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions and mergers for gaining customer attraction.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The media & entertainment end-use segment is projected to register significant CAGR of more than 22.0% over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025.

The segment of large enterprises dominated the global market in 2018.

The SMEs enterprise segment is projected to register highest CAGR over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

