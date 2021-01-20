SquadLocker’s New Past Our Prime Show Welcomes Winning Head Coach for Team USA’s National Junior Hockey Team, Nate Leaman

https://www.squadlocker.com/squad-blog/past-our-prime-show-welcomes-nate-leaman

WARWICK, R.I., 2021-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — SquadLocker, a leading provider of online tools and services for teams and organizations to manage custom apparel and equipment purchasing, released its latest Past Our Prime episode with guest Nate Leaman, gold medal-winning head coach for Team USA’s National Junior Hockey Team. Past Our Prime is the company’s new lively sports podcast hosted by former New England Patriot All-Pro center Dan Koppen and retired Houston Astros minor league star, Tip Fairchild.

“We’ve had some great guests kick off our new Past Our Prime podcast, broadcasting from SquadLocker headquarters,” said Tip Fairchild. “Dan and I are enjoying fun, lively banter while taking listeners behind the scenes for the latest in sports and as we relive moments in our own sports careers. It was particularly great talking with Coach Nate Leaman as he just came off his team’s spectacular gold medal win, so tune in as you’re working, driving, or exercising!”

Earlier this month, Head Coach for Team USA’s National Junior Team at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Canada, Nate guided the team to the gold medal with a 2-0 shutout victory over host country Canada. He is currently head coach for Providence College. He talks with Tip and Dan about time spent in the bubble, the gold medal game, the speech before the game, and coaching today’s athletes.

Past Our Prime kicked off last month with Episode 1, Calling an Audible, where Tip and Dan square up on a Masters bet, kick off their weigh-in challenge, and review the Player of the Month.

In Episode 2, The Mezzanine, Tip and Dan chat about the rise in celeb boxing, what pro athletes they would not want to go toe-to-toe with, and they revisit the one play they wish they could change in their careers.

In Episode 3, Mañana & Interview with Ryan Reid, Tip and Dan talk with the pitcher for the Pittsburg Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays, and New York Mets about his grind to get to the pros, including a two-year stint pitching in Venezuela. Listeners also get a rare Spanish lesson from Tip.

Former All-Pro, Patriots All-Dynasty Matt Light joins for Episode 4, Narcolepsy, Pranks, & Interview with Matt Light. He and Dan relive some of their fondest locker room pranks and talk about the importance of teaching kids how to succeed through failure.

In Episode 5, Spelling Bee & Nose Wax, Tip and Dan dive into the best team accomplishment of 2020, what was the biggest time-waster of the year, and the first thing they’re going to do after the pandemic.

Retired major league outfielder Brandon Barnes talks in Episode 6, Out to Pasture, about COVID-19 shutting down baseball, finishing his career out in Korea, the toughest guy he faced as a pitcher, and more.

A new segment, Team of the Week, features standout winning teams who earn free custom apparel from SquadLocker. The latest winner is SquadLocker customer, Jacksonville 8th Grade FBU. To nominate a team, DM your stories, videos, or other information to @PastOurPrimeShow.

Produced by Focus Forward Media and SquadLocker’s Max McVay, Past Our Prime episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

