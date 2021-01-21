Beverly Hills Release a New Post on Beard Hair Transplant

Beverly Hills, California, 2021-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — The methods of FUE and FUT has improved. New and advanced methods of FUE and FUT hair transplantation have reduced the beard transplant cost and significantly increased the efficiency. These are some of the most cutting edge beard hair transplant methods being used by Beverly Hills Hair Restoration.

Most beard transplants are performed to improve the pattern of the beard. Beard hair has a short life cycle, less thickness, and the length is similar to the hair on the head. Beverly Hills Hair Restoration uses improved ways to remove follicular units by using new FUE and FUT devices. They have an in-depth knowledge of the anatomy of hair. Hairs can be extracted from any part of the body.

A beard hair transplant is an effective method for the persons suffering from facial baldness. This situation is usually found in patients who have low-density donor hair. These hairs are not enough to cover the complete head. Facial hair has been found to be much thicker than scalp hair. In this way, scalp hair can provide more volume to the beard hair. Studies show that facial hair takes a longer time to grow. Then, they stay in the resting phase for a short period of time as compared to other body parts. It means that transplanted facial hairs will keep growing for a longer period of time.

BHHR surgeon carefully prepares the recipient sites with great care after the grafts have been extracted. He ensures that the beard transplant will look as natural as possible. Small cuts or incisions may be made at the site for a natural look. Once transplanted, the hairs are permanent and will grow like facial hair with similar texture and characteristics. The nice thing is you can shave your facial hair like real ones. Depending on the patient’s hair type and cosmetic goals, FUT surgery may be a strong possibility.

While the procedure may need to be delivered more than once to provide full coverage of the balding area, a beard to scalp transplant is an effective method to provide patients with a plentiful hair source.

Beverly Hills Hair Restoration recognizes itself in advancing new research and developing the latest technology to improve hair restoration quality. Their overall goal is to restore the same old look of a patient and reduce the hair transplant cost as much as possible through the use of quality hair restoration techniques.