Clinical Trial Management System Market is Expecting Major Revenue Growth in Near Future

Factors such as significant partnerships between biopharma companies and CROs, rising number of clinical trials, availability of advanced CTMS solutions, growing customer base for CTMS solutions, and rising government funding & grants to support clinical trials are driving the overall demand for CTMS across key markets. However, budget constraints and limited awareness among researchers about the advantages of CTMS solutions are the major factors restraining the growth of Clinical Trial Management Procedures Market.

Driver: Rising number of clinical trials to drive the Clinical Trial Management System Market

The life science industry is witnessing a global increase in the number of clinical trials each year. This growth in the number of clinical trials conducted can be attributed to factors such as the rapidly increasing aging population, high prevalence of chronic diseases, expiry of blockbuster drugs, availability of government funds for clinical trials, and fierce competition in the pharmaceutical industry. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, as of December 06, 2017, 260,848 clinical trials were registered across the globe.

As CTMS solutions are predominantly used to manage clinical trials, the global rise in the number of clinical trials is directly contributing to the increase in the demand for CTMS solutions.

The global clinical trial management system market is expected to reach USD 1,065.6 million by 2022 from USD 590.0 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.6%.

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2017

By end user, the Clinical Trial Management Procedures Market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, medical device companies, and others. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is further subsegmented into large pharmaceutical companies and mid-small pharmaceutical companies. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the CTMS market in 2017. The largest share is attributed to the increasing adoption of CTMS software during drug clinical trials by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.

North America is expected to dominate the CTMS market during the forecast period

Geographically, the Clinical Trial Management System Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global CTMS market during the forecast period (2017-2027). Factors such as rising number of on-going clinical trials (especially in the US), presence of leading players from both demand and supply sides, and government funding for clinical research are contributing to the large share of the North American region.

The major players operating in the Clinical Trial Management Procedures Market include Oracle (US), Medidata Solutions (US), PAREXEL (US), Bioclinica (US), Bio-Optronics (US), and IBM (US).

