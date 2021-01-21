Aesthetic Medicine Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Aesthetic Medicine Market is anticipated to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2022. Aesthetic medicine is a wide-ranging term for specialties that emphasize on improving cosmetic appearance through the treatment of situations including skin laxity, scars, wrinkles, excess fat, unwanted hair, skin discoloration. The factors that propel the growth of the Aesthetic Medicine Market include rising awareness regarding aesthetic procedures. In addition, growing demand for the use of minimally invasive equipment, rapid technological advancement, and increase in disposable incomes. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including poor compensation structures and probable health risks related with the procedures. The market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Market may be explored by product type, application, and geography. Aesthetic Medicine Market may be explored by product type as Energy Based Devices, may include (Body Contouring Devices, Aesthetic Laser Devices, Microdermabrasion, Ultrasound), Implants, Botulinum toxin, Anti-wrinkle products, Chemical Peel, and Dermal Fillers. The “Anti-Wrinkle Products” segment led the Aesthetic Medicine Market in 2014 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include high consumer consciousness levels concerning product accessibility, high efficacy rates, and affordable cost.

The market could be explored based on end user as Beauty Centers, Clinics and Medical spas. The “Clinics And Beauty Centers” segment led the Aesthetic Medicine Market in 2014 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the aesthetic medicine market in 2014 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth includes increasing disposable income, huge number of surgical procedures performed in Japan, China, and South Korea, each year. Accessibility of skilled specialists, cheaper treatment costs and advanced techniques, are appealing customers around the globe to Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Aesthetic Medicine Market comprise Alma Laser, Allergan, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Cynosure, Lumenis, Galderma S.A., Solta Medical, Inc., and Johnson and Johnson. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

