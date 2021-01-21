Global Filter Integrity Test Market : Rising Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Pune, India, 2021-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved 4 major activities in estimating the current market size for filter integrity test. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments..

Major Growth Drivers:

Factors such as increasing R&D spending, growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, and increasing purity requirements in the end-user market are driving the growth of the market.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The filter integrity test market is projected to reach USD 79 million by 2024 from USD 59 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Accessories to Fuel the Growth of Filter Integrity Test Market :

Based on end user, the filter integrity test market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, CMOs, and other end users. In 2018, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This segment is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the growing biopharmaceutical industry, significant growth in the biologics market, and stringent government guidelines for purity requirements in pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing.

By type, the diffusion test segment to register the highest growth rate in the filter integrity test market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the market is segmented into diffusion test, water flow integrity test, and bubble point test. In 2018, the diffusion test segment accounted for the largest share of the filter integrity test market. This segment is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The advantages offered by the diffusion testing method such as high sensitivity, high margin of safety, and testing of the complete filter system (cartridge and housing) are supporting the growth of this segment.

By mechanism, the automated filter integrity test segment to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on mechanism, the filter integrity test market is segmented into automated and manual filter integrity tests. Integrity tests based on the automated mechanism accounted for the larger share of the market in 2018. In automated integrity testing, the data is not manually entered into the integrity test instrument, which reduces the risk of human error. Moreover, the filter can be tested in-line without the user having to initiate the test manually, and test results are automatically transferred to a data storage module. These advantages are supporting the growth of the automated integrity test segment.

North America accounted for the largest share of the filter integrity test market in 2018.

The market is divided into four major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and implementation of drug safety guidelines by the FDA are the major factors driving the growth of the filter integrity test industry in North America.

Key Market Players :

The major players in the filter integrity test market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation/Pall Corporation (US), Sartorius (Germany), Donaldson Company (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Meissner Filtration Product (US), MDI Filtration Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), and SH-Surway (China).

Sartorius is a prominent player in the market. The company has a wide range of product offerings, which include filter integrity tests, transfer equipment, bottles, and bags. The company mainly focuses on product innovation and has a strong geographic presence in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company is expected to grow at a positive rate in the market due to its superior product offerings.