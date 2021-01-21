Global Microcatheters Market : Increasing Number of Microcatheter-Assisted Clinical Research Studies

Pune, India, 2021-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the microcatheters market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the size of the segments and subsegments.

Major Growth Drivers:

The growth of this market is primarily driven by majorly driven by the growth in the target patient population (suffering from cardiovascular diseases, neurovascular disorders, and cancer), rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, and the increasing number of microcatheter-assisted clinical research studies.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global microcatheters market is projected to reach USD 924 Million by 2024 from USD 688 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2024.

Accessories to Fuel the Growth of Microcatheters Market :

Based on end users, the microcatheters market is segmented into hospitals, surgical centers, & specialty clinics; and ambulatory care centers. In 2018, the hospitals, surgical centers, & specialty clinics segment accounted for the largest market share majorly due to the growing number of hospitals and specialty clinics in emerging countries; increasing prevalence of target diseases; and large number of surgical and diagnostic procedures performed across these facilities.

By product type, the steerable microcatheter segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on product type, the microcatheters market is segmented into delivery microcatheters, aspiration microcatheters, diagnostic microcatheters, and steerable microcatheters. The steerable microcatheters segment is expected to grow at fastest CAGR during forecast period owing to the growing number of image-guided and minimally invasive medical procedures across major countries, shift from manually operated devices towards robotically operated surgical platforms, rising prevalence of vascular diseases, and the procedural advantages associated with steerable microcatheters.

The liver cancer segment was the largest contributor to the microcatheters market, by cancer type in 2018

Based on cancer type, the microcatheters market is segmented into liver cancer, kidney cancer, lung cancer, bone cancer, and other cancers (includes pediatric cancer, prostate cancer, and breast cancer). The liver cancer segment accounted for the largest share in of the microcatheters market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as rising cases of liver cancer across the globe and growing initiatives/research activities for developing advanced liver cancer therapies using microcatheters.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the microcatheters market during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for largest share in the global microcatheters market in 2018. However, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies in the region such as India, China, and South Korea along with developed markets such as Japan and Australia are offering high-growth opportunities for market players in the field of microcatheters.

Key Market Players

The major players operating in the global microcatheters industry include Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Terumo Corporation (Japan), ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. (Japan), MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Johnson and Johnson (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Cook Group Incorporated (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), AngioDynamics, Inc. (US), Penumbra (US), and BTG PLC (UK), among others.