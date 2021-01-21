Latest Regulatory Trends Impacting the Snack Pellet Equipment Market

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ —The report “Snack Pellet Equipment Market Product Type (Potato-Based, Corn-Based, Rice-Based, Tapioca-Based, Multigrain-Based), Form (2D, Tridimensional, Die-Faced), Equipment Type (Extrusion, Mixing, Cutting, Drying, Frying, Seasoning), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ The snack pellet equipment market is estimated to account for nearly USD 1.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 1.4 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019. Due to busy lifestyles and professional commitments, individuals have limited time to prepare food at home. The snack pellet market is driven by the increasing need for convenience foods due to the busy lifestyles of consumers. Thus, increasing consumer preference for processed foods indirectly contributes to the growing demand for snack pellets as they require less time and effort to prepare. This, in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the snack pellet equipment market.

The 2D segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the snack pellet equipment market in 2019.

By form, the 2D segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the snack pellet equipment market in 2019. The 2D form of snack pellets witnesses significant demand among individuals globally. The 2D snack pellet equipment plant consists of machines such as cooking, perforation unit, a laminating system, cooling systems, cutting unit, pre-drying zone, and frying system. This equipment sets the 2D shape and helps in forming the uniform thickness of the snack pellets. The 2D form of snack pellets is used to obtain snack pellets in various shapes such as twist pellets, round shape pellets, flower shape pellets, and star shape pellets. Thus, the increasing consumer preference for enhanced designs in snack pellet drives the growth of the 2D segment.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=136666490

The multigrain-based segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the snack pellet equipment market.

By product type, the multigrain segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Multigrain snack pellets are made of various grain types that have high nutritional value. Earlier, a single grain type was used to produce snack pellets, which limited the nutritional value of the products. Currently, the consumer demand for multigrain snack pellets has increased rapidly as these have high fiber content. With low-fat content, they have higher health and taste benefits as compared to the potato- and corn-based snack pellets. The rising health consciousness among young population has led to an increase in the demand for multigrain snacks, as they are easy to produce, healthy fillers between meals, and convenient to digest. Due to the rising demand, snack pellet manufacturers have added new shapes, forms, and flavors to their existing product portfolio, which in turn, has led to an increase in the demand for snack pellet equipment.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Population growth, rapid urbanization, and the rise in consumer awareness about the benefits of snack pellet are key factors driving the demand for snack pellet equipment in the region. The region is the third-largest potato producer in the world. Potato production has rapidly increased in the last two decades due to the expansion of the land area in the Indo-Gangetic Plains. Due to these factors, consumption has also increased in parallel with the increasing popularity and demand as a vegetable in urban diets. In addition, the growing preference for Western fast food products has also led to a surge in demand for potatoes in the country. This, in turn, is driving the fragmented snack pellets market in the region, which is projected to contribute to the growth of the snack pellet equipment market.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=136666490

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the snack pellet equipment market. It also includes the profiles of leading companies such as Clextral (France), GEA Group (Germany), Buhler AG (Switzerland), N.P. & Company, Inc. (Japan), Kiremko B.V. (Netherlands), JAS Enterprises (India), Grace Food Processing & Packaging Machinery (India), Tsung Hsing Food Machinery Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), AC Horn Manufacturing (US), Jinan Dayi Extrusion Machinery Co., Ltd (China), Mutchall Engineering Pvt. Ltd (India), and Radhe Equipments India (India).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.