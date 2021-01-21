Cookies Market Size, Demand, and Growth outlook Report By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global cookies market size is anticipated to reach USD 44.01 Billion by the year 2025. The increasing popularity for snack products like cookies owing to the advantage like on-the-go consumption is the major factor driving the market growth during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. Also, the rise in the preference for gluten-free cookies due to increasing in the preference for health consciousness among the consumers is expected to drive the market growth during the forecasted period.

Rising urbanization along with the increase in the level of disposable income among the working population across the emerging economies of India and China is leading the market growth. Also, the rising preference of packed foods due to the flexibility of having it while traveling or carrying out any other tasks acts as a major driver.

As the demand for such cookies is increasing continuously across the developed regions, the manufacturers have started to develop new techniques to maximize production with minimum cost. They have also started investing more in R&Ds to develop a variety of products using various flavors and ingredients as per the consumer demands. They are also focusing on the creation of attractive packaging in order to attract small consumers. These factors are expected to propel the cookies market growth during the forecasted period.

The rise in the healthy dietary habits among the millennials is expected to surge the demand for oats and digestive cookies in the upcoming years. This trend is expected to boost the demand for such cookies in the developed and developing regions across the globe. The manufacturers have also started serving the regional demands of the consumers based on their individual liking and their willingness to spend on such products. Thus, the market for cookies is anticipated to boost in the upcoming years.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The segment of bar cookies has led the market and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025 owing to its rising demand across the globe.

The segment of online distribution channel has occupied a market share of more than 19.8% and is expected to register fastest growth rate during the forecasted period. This is becoming possible due to the rise in the preference among the millennials for use of e-commerce websites.

In 2018, the region of North America registered the revenue of USD 10.42 billion owing to the increase in preference of such products among the consumers across all age groups.

Developing region of APAC is expected to register demand for more than 25% of he overall cookies market by 2025. Increase in the population and rising disposable income are the factors responsible for it.

Product development using various fruit extracts and chocolate is expected to remain the key strategy of the manufacturers to boost the sale of their products.

Global Cookies Market: Key Players

Danone S.A.; Britannia Industries Ltd.; The Kellogg Company, Parle Products Private Limited

