Elite Online Publishing Announces Author Jenn Foster Achieved Wall Street Journal Bestseller with her new book “Authority”.

Author Jenn Foster Achieves Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author with her new book

Authority: Strategic Concepts from 15 International Thought Leaders to Create Influence, Credibility and a Competitive Edge for You and Your Business

Salt Lake City, UT, 2021-Jan-22 — /EPR Network/ — Author Jenn Foster joined the ranks of Wall Street Journal Bestseller with her new book, Authority: Strategic Concepts from 15 International Thought Leaders to Create Influence, Credibility and a Competitive Edge for You and Your Business. Within this stellar lineup of authors, Foster ranked number four under Sanjay Gupta, Tara Westover, Yuval Noah and followed by Barack Obama.

Author Jenn Foster achieved #83 on the USA Today Bestseller List, and on Amazon, her book achieved a #1 International Bestseller status in THIRTY-ONE categories in FOUR countries, including United States, Australia, Canada and Germany.

Friday, January 15, 2021 – Author Jenn Foster achieved #4 Wall Street Journal Bestseller List, followed by Barack Obama. The WSJ Bestseller List reflects nationwide online and in-store sales at the week of launch around the country in one week.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 – Author Jenn Foster was recognized by the USA Today Bestseller List, reaching #83 of 150 unique books. USA Today’s Best-Selling Books list ranks the 150 top-selling titles each week based on an analysis of sales from U.S. booksellers.

Thursday, January 7, 2021 – Author Jenn Foster achieved #1 International bestselling author status on Amazon with her new book Authority: Strategic Concepts from 15 International Thought Leaders to Create Influence, Credibility and a Competitive Edge for You and Your Business, which was released on Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books. The book hit #1 in the Nonfiction category of all Kindle eBooks, and #14 Kindle Bestseller Rank out of the millions of Kindle eBooks on Amazon.

On the day of the release, her book started its upward movement towards bestseller status on Amazon. Ignite Press along with Elite Online Publishing Published, Promoted and Reached #1 International Bestseller in THIRTY-ONE Categories in FOUR countries. Some of the categories included Marketing for Small Businesses, Advertising, Sales & Selling, Business Mentoring & Coaching, Industries, Business Marketing & Sales, Nonprofit Management & Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Religion & Spirituality, Business Leadership, Politics & Government, Business Management & Leadership, Business Life, Politics & Social Sciences, Business & Investing, Small Business Sales & Selling, Leadership, Elections & Political Process, Marketing for Small Businesses, Small Business & Entrepreneurship, High-Tech Businesses, Nonprofit Organizations & Charities, and E-commerce Professionals. THREE Categories in CA, including Business Consulting, Consumer Behaviour, Multilevel Marketing. TWO categories in DE, including Sales & Marketing (English speaking), and Marketing in Companies (English speaking). TWO categories in AU, including Sales & Selling, and Business Consulting.

ABOUT THE BOOK

IT’S TIME TO DISCOVER AUTHORITY

In this insightful book, you will find the collective wisdom of 15 international thought leaders, scattered across three continents and multiple industries, as they share their best strategies for building influence and authority. Covering everything from video and print media to social media and consulting, AUTHORITY lets you inside the minds of experts who have built their own authority and helped countless others do the same. Whether you find yourself in a small business or large, virtual or traditional, you can benefit from the increased impact and success that comes with AUTHORITY.

Inside these pages, you will discover:

The most effective ways to build (and leverage) authority

How to reinvent your career through writing

The increasing power of audio books to build influence

How to respect and connect with your audience

The value of reputation…and how to build it

How to overcome the fear of other people’s opinions

The incredible power of belief

How to put the world’s largest tech companies to work for you

The future of online entrepreneurs

How to create a long-lasting legacy

And much more!

Influence, Credibility and a Competitive Edge are Only a Step Away!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jenn Foster is a bestselling author, one of today’s national leading digital marketing specialists, an award-winning web designer, and recipient of the esteemed “Quilly Award”. She is the Founder/Owner of Elite Online Publishing as well as Founder/CEO of Biz Social Boom. Jenn is dedicated to helping business owners boost their revenue, and catapult their visibility to become business influencers.

Jenn is a graduate of Utah State University. She owned and operated a chain of successful retail stores. Jenn has been named one of America’s Premier Experts® and is highlighted in the Dan Kennedy Book, Stand Apart. She was recently named one of “Utah’s Thought Leaders” in the book Innovate Utah by Global Village. Jenn is the co-host of Elite Expert Insider Podcast on iTunes and Libsyn Radio. Jenn is a single mother, loves spending time with her three children and experiencing the great outdoors.

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, the brand-building publisher – write, sell, & market your book. Elite Online Publishing helps busy entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals create, publish, and market their books, to build their business and brand. They are passionate about future authors sharing their stories, knowledge, and expertise to help others. Educate, inspire, and motivate others by telling your story.

Learn more about Elite Online Publishing at EliteOnlinePublishing.com

