Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market Worth $1.8 billion – In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Key Players

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2024 from USD 1.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.7%.

Market Size Estimation;

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the eTMF systems market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research

The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources

Growth Drivers in Depth:

Rising Adoption of eTMF Systems

Rising Number of Clinical Trials

Rising Government Funding and Grants to Support Clinical Trials

Increasing R&D Expenditure By Pharma-Biotech Companies and It Expenditure Allocations

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on delivery mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based eTMF. In 2018, the cloud-based eTMF segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is primarily due to the flexible, scalable, and affordable nature of this delivery mode.

Based on end-user, the eTMF systems market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and other end-users (medical device companies, academic research institutes, and consulting service companies). The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The increasing applications of eTMF software in clinical project management and the availability of substantial R&D budgets with large pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies will drive the adoption of eTMF systems in this end-user segment.

Geographical Scenario: The eTMF systems market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North American market accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, primarily due to the increasing government funding for clinical research and a large number of clinical trials. Several major global players are also based in the US, owing to which the country has become a center of innovation in the market

Key Market Players;

Veeva Systems (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Phlexglobal Limited (UK), TransPerfect Global Inc. (US), Aurea Software (US), LabCorp (US), ePharmaSolutions (US), Wingspan Technology, Inc. (US), MasterControl (US), SureClinical, Inc. (US), Dell EMC (US), Paragon Solutions (US), PharmaVigilant (US), Mayo Clinic (US), Database Integrations, Inc. (US), CareLex (US), Ennov (France), Forte Research (US), Freyr (US), Montrium (US), NCGS Inc. (US), SAFE-BioPharma (US), SterlingBio Inc. (US), BIOVIA Corp. (US), and arivis AG (Germany) are the key players in the eTMF systems market

Veeva Systems was the leading player in the electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems market in 2018. The company’s dominant position can be attributed to its solution, Veeva Vault eTMF. The company focuses on various inorganic and organic growth strategies such as solution deployments and expansions to maintain and enhance its market share. In the last three years, Veeva Systems has deployed its solutions at more than ten pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and other sites in the US to expand its user base with the development of innovative solutions. The company also has a strategic focus on expansions in growing emerging markets, such as the Middle East and Asia.