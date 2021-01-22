Coffee Beans Market Growth and Regional Analysis With Top Players 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global coffee beans market size is projected to reach USD 42.5 billion by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast duration. The increasing consumption of coffee owing to its health benefits along with rise in number of cafes and coffee outlets in emerging countries such as China and India are driving market growth. The demand for coffee is rising among consumers of different age groups, especially youngsters, which, in turn, supplementing the coffee bean market growth.

Arabica held the dominant position for the year 2018 and is predicted to continue to lead in the product segment over the forecast years. This is due to the higher consumption of beans in the country for the sweet taste and lipid content. The presence of caffeine content and a higher demand in pharmaceutical sector is expected to make the robust a beans division grow at the fastest pace. Manufacturers are emphasizing on improving the quality of products in order to draw customer attention. For example, Lavazza, in 2019, introduced a new cold coffee brew, rich in robust a bean. Moreover, a motor service company, Road-chef collaborated with bio-bean to utilize the recycled waste coffee beans for production of fuel, thus creating an opportunity for the segment.

North America occupied the highest share in the regional market as of 2018 owing to the increasing demand for coffee vending machines at various places including railway stations. There has been a rise in coffee outlets in the U.S and Canada owing to the growing demand for coffee among working class.

Moreover, MEA is expected to register a CAGR of 9.9% for the period due to higher consumption. Market penetration of different pharmaceutical companies like Allergan and Novartis is anticipated to drive the demand for arabica and robusta beans. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a steady growth owing to the rising coffee shops along with the demand from the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The largest share accounting to around 70.0% in 2018, was held by the food and beverage segment due to the expansion of coffee outlets in countries like China and India.

To drive the existing and future market and draw a demand pattern, manufacturers are focusing more on capacity expansion, technological innovation, and launching new products for the market.

Global Coffee Beans Market: Key Players

Kicking Horse Whole Beans; La Colombe Corsica Blend; Death Wish Coffee; CaribouCoffee, Illycaff S.p.A.; Coffee Beans International, Inc.; Hawaiian Isles Kona Coffee Company, Ltd. and La ColombeTorrefaction, INC.

